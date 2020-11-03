Rebel Wilson, 40, Looks Incredible In Plunging Green Swimsuit After 50 Lb. Weight Loss — Pic

Summer may be over, but Rebel Wilson’s still looking fab in swimsuits! The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star wowed on the beach in a green bathing suit that showed off her amazing 50-pound weight loss.

Rebel Wilson, 40, is living her best life these days. The Australian actress hit the beach and wore matching green swimsuits with her sister, Annachi Wilson. Rebel continues to show off the results of her incredible weight loss journey and looks fierce and fabulous on the beach.

The gorgeous sisters wore sunglasses along with their plunging swimsuits and had the entire beach to themselves. If it wasn’t for their different hair colors, Rebel and Annachi would look like twins! “Hola Mexico,” Rebel captioned the Instagram photo, along with an emoji of the Mexican flag. Rebel also posted a number of photos on her Instagram Story in her fabulous green swimsuit.

Rebel declared 2020 a “year of health” for her, and she’s been dedicated to her fitness journey. The actress has been aiming to reach her goal weight of 165 pounds by the end of the year. She revealed on Instagram in Oct. 2020 that she was three kilograms — or around 6 pounds — away from her goal weight. She’s lost 50 pounds since beginning her fitness journey in Jan. 2020.

The Isn’t It Romantic star has also found love in 2020. Rebel is dating Jacob Busch, 31. The couple went public with their romance in Sept. 2020 and have been inseparable. They recently celebrated their first Halloween together. Rebel slayed by dressing up as Xena from Xena: Warrior Princess, complete with a fitted bodysuit and cape. Rebel and Jacob were also a clone couple on Halloween in matching skeleton makeup for Margot Robbie’s Halloween bash.

Rebel and Jacob met through friends, and HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the couple that Jacob “completely adores” Rebel. “Rebel is very much his type of girl all the way around. These two really, really like each other,” the source gushed.