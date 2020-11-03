Kendall Jenner Gets Birthday Love From Kim Kardashian & More KarJenners As She Turns 25

The social media love came pouring in for Kendall Jenner as she celebrated her 25th birthday on Nov. 3. See the messages from Kim Kardashian and more family members!

November 3, 2020 is Election Day, but it’s also Kendall Jenner’s birthday! The model turned 25 on the most important day of the year, and the KarJenners showered her with love on social media. Along with then and now photos of Kendall, family members wrote her the sweetest messages to celebrate her big day.

Kris Jenner was the first to hit Instagram with her birthday message for Kenny. She shared a series of photos of Kendall, ranging from when she was a baby to very recently. She also raved over Kendall’s growth over the years, and gushed over the woman she’s become.

“My beautiful girl inside and out,” Kris wrote. “You are such an amazing light in the world and you teach me so much about life each and every day. Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood and loving all of us unconditionally. I thank God for you each day and I’m beyond humbled He chose me to be your Mommy. You are my everything. You are the most amazing daughter, friend, sister, auntie and travel buddy. I love you so very much my Angel girl.”

Next up, Kim Kardashian stepped in by posting a major throwback pic of herself and Kendall. In the image, Kendall wasn’t even a year old yet, as 16-year-old Kim played with her in bed. “I can’t believe you are 25 years old now,” Kim wrote. “I always couldn’t wait to see what you would grow up to be like! LOL you were always my baby Kenny doll! I’m so happy all of our siblings found each other in this lifetime! Happy birthday to the coolest and prettiest girl I know.”

Kendall celebrated her birthday on Oct. 31 with a Halloween party, which was attended by some of her family members and a bunch of her closest friends. However, the party received major backlash on social media, as fans slammed the group for hosting such a large gathering amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Social media videos from the event made it clear that attendees were not social distancing or wearing masks at the event.

After the criticism, Kris defended Kendall during an interview with Andy Cohen on Nov. 2. She explained that all guests were tested for COVID-19 at the door, and that they waited a half hour for their results before entering the party. “Everybody was tested a few days before Halloween, too,” she said. “We were really responsible and we make sure everyone in our family and closest friends are tested religiously. We do what we can. We try to follow the rules, and if people are commenting and being critical, I can’t control that.