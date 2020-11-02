Margot Robbie Trades In Harley Quinn For Ginger Spice In Epic Halloween Costume

Margot Robbie wanted to ‘spice up your life’ with her fabulous 2020 Halloween costume! See the Oscar-nominated actress’s complete transformation into Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls!

People of the world, it’s time to spice up your life! Margot Robbie totally nailed her 2020 Halloween costume as Ginger Spice — aka Geri Halliwell. In the photo of her look, which the Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) star, 30, shared to her Instagram on November 2, Margot looked identical to Geri’s Spice Girls‘ alter ego.

Margot fashioned a sequined Union Jack flag dress and sported a pair of red hot platform boots for her look. Her hair was also styled almost exactly like Geri’s, with a few wisps pulled up in the back and a ginger sheen complimenting Margot’s entire ensemble. The Oscar-nominated actress posed-up in a translucent bubble chair and shot a cheeky expression at the camera. “Spice Up Your Life,” she captioned the pic!

Fans were all about the Aussie actress’s costume for the holiday, leaving a slew of compliments in the comment section of her post. “Love it,” one fan commented, while another chimed in to say that her look was “literally iconic!” But dressing up as Ginger Spice isn’t the role that Margot is best known for. In fact, Margot has inspired a ton of costumes herself, thanks to her portrayal of comic book villainess Harley Quinn!

Margot will have portrayed Harley three times by the August 2021 release date of director James Gunn‘s take on The Suicide Squad. Prior to the upcoming film, Margot played Harley Quinn in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer, and in the aforementioned Birds Of Prey, which saw Harley take down more of Gotham’s baddies with a slew of fabulous, fierce female characters. Clearly, though, playing iconic comic book characters isn’t Margot’s only strong suit.

The actress has portrayed a number of historic figures throughout her career. Just last year, Margot took on the role of beloved actress Sharon Tate in Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. She also played Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots and earned her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in the 2017 film I, Tonya! Playing, or even dressing up as, iconic historic and pop culture figures is nothing new for Margot, and her amazing look as Ginger Spice was totally a fan favorite!