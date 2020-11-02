Lady Gaga Claps Back At Trump After He Attacks Her For Campaigning for Biden: ‘I’m In Your Head’

Lady Gaga fired back at Donald Trump for living ‘rent-free’ in her head, after his campaign bizarrely attacked her for being an ‘anti-fracking activist.’

Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign came out with a statement denouncing Lady Gaga as an “anti-fracking activist” who wants to destroy the jobs of 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the industry. The thing is… Gaga doesn’t even know what fracking is. The “Rain On Me” singer, 34, couldn’t help but laugh at the absurd claim, as it’s clear she’s living “rent free” in the president’s head.

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Gaga responded to the Trump campaign’s Tim Murtaugh on Twitter after the communications director claimed that Joe Biden was campaigning “with” the Grammy-winner, apparently approving his “disdain for the forgotten working men and women of PA.” What? “HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris,” Gaga wrote on Twitter, quote-tweeting Murtaugh. She added, “Heeeey Donald… #WINNING (also what is a fracking? Keep your jobs PA… we love you.”

Fracking is “the process of injecting liquid at high pressure into subterranean rocks, boreholes, etc. so as to force open existing fissures and extract oil or gas.” It’s a controversial measure opposed by environmentalists, as the process can potentially poison groundwater, pollute surface water, impair wild landscapes, and threaten wildlife, according to Wilderness.org. As Gaga explained, she had no idea what fracking was, and has never been called an anti-fracking activist. Biden has never said that he’d ban fracking, either. It’s an all-around bizarre statement from the Trump campaign.

Gaga is also not campaigning with Biden. The A Star is Born actress has merely endorsed him on social media. Shortly before the Trump statement dropped, Gaga posted a series of videos supporting Biden, including one where she dons all of her most famous costumes — including the meat dress. She channeled famous influencers in another video to influence her fans to vote, and showed herself dropping off her completed ballot in Los Angeles. How that translated her into becoming an activist who works for Biden… who knows?