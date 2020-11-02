How To Vote In Person If You’re Worried Your Mail-In Ballot Won’t Arrive In Time For 2020 Election

In one day, voters will decide whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump becomes the next president. If you’re worried your mail-in ballot won’t make it in time, here’s how you can vote in person on Nov. 3.

There’s less than 24 hours to go until Election Day 2020, and suffice to say… if you haven’t mailed-in your absentee ballot, it probably won’t arrive in time. But there’s still hope. If there are ballot boxes available in your area, you can drop off your mail-in ballot, as they are still being checked and collected regularly. Or, you can vote in person, either by bringing in your mail-in ballot, or at the polls themselves. Here’s everything you need to know about voting in person if your mail-in plans have changed:

Did you make a voting plan? If not, there’s no better time than the present to get it done. First things first: if you haven’t registered to vote yet, don’t panic just yet. In a staggering number of states, like California, Idaho, Minnesota, and Utah, you can register in person on Election Day, November 3. Bring a valid photo ID with you to the polls and ask for a registration application. You can check if your state offers this service HERE.

And if you’re unsure if you’re registered to vote, you can confirm your status in all 50 states HERE. Once you’ve determined that you’re eligible to vote, or made a plan to register in person, it’s time to find out where you’re voting. You can find your specific polling place using this locator. Though it’s different depending on the state, you’ll typically need to provide your name, date of birth, and zip code. Next, sort out a plan for heading to the polls on November 3.

Be prepared for the possibility of waiting in long, winding lines at your polling station. It’s better to arrive early and feel silly about it! And remember: It’s your right at an American to vote. If you’re in line when the polls close, stay in line. They are required to let you vote. If you get inside and a poll worker says that your name is not in the books, ask for a provisional ballot. After Election Day, election officials must investigate if you are registered and qualified to vote, and count your provisional ballot if so.

Resist voter intimidation! If you encounter anyone at your polling station who is trying to get you to vote for a specific candidate, threatening you, falsely portraying an election official, or displaying any intimidating behavior, call the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE or 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (en Español). This is ILLEGAL. Voter intimidation hotlines specific to each state can be found HERE.