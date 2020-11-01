See Pics

Noah Cyrus & Tana Mongeau Dress Up As BFFs Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton For Halloween — See Pics

Noah and Tana dress as Kim and Paris in their iconic outfits. Image: MEGA MEGA
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Miley Cyrus’ little sis Noah, and influencer Tana Mongeau teamed up for an epic Halloween costume, recreating one of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton’s iconic early 2000s looks.

Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus are already an iconic duo, but the pair recreated one of our favorite looks from the early 2000s, worn by none other than Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton. The pair stepped out on October 31, rocking mini dresses in the style worn by the girls over a decade ago, and they totally nailed the look. Miley Cyrus‘ baby sis donned a sparkly gold dress a la Kim, with a matching gold choker, a mini handbag, and towering pumps.

Noah and Tana dress as Kim and Paris in their iconic outfits. Image: MEGA

Her brunette tresses were slicked back into a high ponytail, totally resembling one of the SKIMS founder’s favorite glam looks. YouTube star Tana on the other hand, channeled Paris in a silver dress with a majorly plunging neckline and super high slit. She also accessorized with a sparkly gold choker, silver drop earrings, and sky high stilettos.

kim paris
Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton were early 2000s style icons. Image: MEGA

Kim and Paris were two of the most renowned BFFs back in the day — they were always spotted arm in arm, and regularly twinned in similar outfits. It seems Noah and Tana are following in their footsteps, and were most recently spotted hanging out at Tana’s 22nd birthday over the summer. The YouTube sensation documented the milestone (which included multiple parties) in a series of Instagram Stories. One of her birthday bashes took place in a swanky Beverly Hills mansion with landscape views of LA through ceiling to floor glass windows.

The star-studded guest list included Noah, along with some other influencers including Ashley Schwan, Brittni Grant, and Hunter Moreno. Guests were all given custom tees with Tana’s name on them, and they drank on Don Julio 1942 tequila until the early hours of the morning. Noah showed her love for the birthday girl with a massive heart-shaped bouquet of red roses, which fans saw on Instagram.