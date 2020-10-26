Reginae Carter & YFN Lucci Appear To Have Reunited 14 Mos. After Split As Fans Spot Her In His Pic

It appears that YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter are back on. ‘Friends & Family Hustle’ fans think they spotted her in the background of his vacation photos, leading many to think they rekindled their romance!

Fourteen months after Reginae Carter kicked rapper YFN Lucci to the curb, it appears she’s picked things up where she left them. Reginae, 21, posted a pair of pics to her Instagram page on Oct. 25. “No Thanks [lips emoji],” she captioned the shots of her posing on a dock in a blue-and-orange headwrap and a skin-tight camo dress. Normally, this would be no cause for alarm, except that eagle-eyed fans noticed that the dock the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star stood on looked exactly like the one in an IG Story that Lucci, 29, shared the same day.

Lucci also ‘liked’ Reginae’s picture, and if that wasn’t enough to spark reconciliation rumors, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta fans decided to get all “JFK Assassination-Zapruder Film” on another one of his IG Stories. Lucci, 29, is hanging out with his friends in one clip, joking around on the poolside patio. Lucci’s phone sweeps the area, and in the background, someone is sitting in a rocking chair with a blue-and-orange headwrap on. The colors were eerily similar, but Lucci was going so far, it was hard to confirm that it was the same headwrap.

Reginae and Lucci split in 2019, after dating on and off for several years. She finally called it quits after he was caught attending Alexis Skyy’s infamous “cucumber party.” Earlier this year, during an Instagram Live session, Lil Wayne’s daughter said she would “never be cool with no man going to no party with no naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere.” While partaking in a September 2020 Instagram Q&A session, a fan asked if she would ever date a rapper again. Reginae shared a Nene Leakes meme that suggested Reginae was a little too “high class” for that. Just to drive the point home, she wrote, “Nah, I don’t think so lol.”

However, there have been some recent signs that these two patched things up. In July, Reginae posted a video of her dancing to one of Lucci’s songs. Word of this got back to the rapper, and he re-posted it to his Instagram Story, along with a “laughing so hard I’m crying” emoji. Plus, Lucci got a little too defensive when NBA YoungBoy rapped about wanting to have a “child” with Reginae in his “The story of O.J. (Top Version.)” Lucci commented that “boi a real b-tch in person.”