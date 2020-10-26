American Music Awards Nominations 2020: Taylor Swift, Cardi B & More — Full List
The 2020 American Music Awards are less than a month away, so it’s time to reveal the nominations. Some of the biggest stars in music are among the nominees this year.
The American Music Awards will air live on Nov. 22 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The awards show will air at 8 p.m. on ABC. Just a handful of weeks before the show, Dua Lipa, 25, helped reveal some of the nominations on Oct. 26 on Good Morning America.
The first category to be announced was the coveted Artist of the Year category. Past winners of this major award include Taylor Swift, 30, Bruno Mars, 35, Ariana Grande, 27, Justin Bieber, 26, and more. During the 2019 show, Taylor was honored with the Artist of the Decade award. See the list of nominations as they are announced below.
Artist of the Year:
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Rich
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, “Savage Remix”
Favorite Soundtrack
Birds of Prey
Frozen II
Trolls World Tour
Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots
Favorite Song — Soul & R&B
Chris Brown featuring Drake, “No Guidance”
Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Favorite Album — Soul/R&B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Summer Walker, Over It
The Weeknd, After Hours
Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
Favorite Song — Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You”
Favorite Album — Country
Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
Favorite Duo or Group — Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Female Artist — Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favorite Male Artist — Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone, “Circles”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Album — Pop Rock
Harry Styles, Fine Line
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Lady Gaga
Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favorite Music Video
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Future and Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been plenty of amazing music this year. Taylor surprised everyone in July 2020 by releasing her eighth studio album, folklore. The album became the top-selling record of 2020 and is the only album of 2020 to cross 1 million albums in pure sales in the U.S. The Weeknd, 30, dropped his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. The album was one of the biggest streaming hits of 2020. He recently released the music video for his hit song “Too Late.”
This year’s AMAs are going to look a little different this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony won’t look like it normally does with all the stars coming together into one theater. However, like many other awards shows, the AMAs will find a way to make the show go on. The ceremony will feature marquee performances and signature breathtaking moments — all done safely, of course.