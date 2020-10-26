American Music Awards Nominations 2020: Taylor Swift, Cardi B & More — Full List

The 2020 American Music Awards are less than a month away, so it’s time to reveal the nominations. Some of the biggest stars in music are among the nominees this year.

The American Music Awards will air live on Nov. 22 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The awards show will air at 8 p.m. on ABC. Just a handful of weeks before the show, Dua Lipa, 25, helped reveal some of the nominations on Oct. 26 on Good Morning America.

The first category to be announced was the coveted Artist of the Year category. Past winners of this major award include Taylor Swift, 30, Bruno Mars, 35, Ariana Grande, 27, Justin Bieber, 26, and more. During the 2019 show, Taylor was honored with the Artist of the Decade award. See the list of nominations as they are announced below.

Artist of the Year:

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Rich

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, “Savage Remix”

Favorite Soundtrack

Birds of Prey

Frozen II

Trolls World Tour

Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

Favorite Song — Soul & R&B

Chris Brown featuring Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Summer Walker, Over It

The Weeknd, After Hours

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Song — Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You”

Favorite Album — Country

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Favorite Duo or Group — Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Female Artist — Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Male Artist — Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Album — Pop Rock

Harry Styles, Fine Line

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future and Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “cardigan”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been plenty of amazing music this year. Taylor surprised everyone in July 2020 by releasing her eighth studio album, folklore. The album became the top-selling record of 2020 and is the only album of 2020 to cross 1 million albums in pure sales in the U.S. The Weeknd, 30, dropped his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. The album was one of the biggest streaming hits of 2020. He recently released the music video for his hit song “Too Late.”

This year’s AMAs are going to look a little different this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony won’t look like it normally does with all the stars coming together into one theater. However, like many other awards shows, the AMAs will find a way to make the show go on. The ceremony will feature marquee performances and signature breathtaking moments — all done safely, of course.