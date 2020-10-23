Joseph Gordon-Levitt Dedicates Hilarious Debate-Inspired Song To The ‘Last Undecided Voter’

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has put together a brilliant song inspired by the final presidential debate, with both Donald Trump and Joe Biden trading ‘lyrics’ from their intense exchanges.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt just created one of the most interesting “opinion” pieces of the 2020 presidential race. The Dark Knight Rises star put together a video with the media team at the New York Times where he sang an ode to the final 2020 presidential debate that he hopes will appeal to the “last undecided voter.” The 39-year-old actor used his musical chops to sing the catchy chorus, whil using snippets of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden‘s Oct. 22 debate statements spliced together to create “lyrics.”

Last night brought us the final 2020 presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Do undecided voters remain? @hitRECordJoe joins the @gregorybrothers to record a ballad in their honor. https://t.co/eO1HDKlSEB pic.twitter.com/zWTSzSTJSx — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 23, 2020

“Good evening. Why are we even here, you’re thinking,” Joseph says into the camera in the the opening. He explains how “everyone has already decided. But we found Doug, the last undecided voter.” A lone man is seen in the audience who delivers the pun, “I guess you could say I’ve been ‘Biden’ my time.” JGL then announces, “Let it be known that whoever wins the heart of Doug, wins the heart of our nation. Tonight, the undecided will decide.”

Joseph and an 80s inspired band then break into a dance-pop song with the actor singing, “It’s the last night. To finish this fight. It’s the last time, for you to be together,” while splicing in snippets of the candidates dissing each other, as Biden says about Trump, “He just talks about malarky!”

“It’s the last chance. Tell us your stance. It’s the last dance. From now until forever,” Joseph croons, as Trump and Biden trade debate barbs that are edited together to say things like Trump telling Joe, “don’t give me the stuff about how you’re this innocent baby,” in a somewhat sing-song tone, as Biden explains to the audience, “I represent all Americans, both parties.”

JGL spliced together the candidates making rhymes with various statements, as Biden lays down about the coronavirus, “He was told this was a serious virus that spread in the air. You folks at home will have an empty chair. What happens to the ordinary people out there? This guy tried to cut medicare.” Joseph had autotune used so that it sounded like Biden was singing actual lyrics.

He did the same with Trump, who “sang,” a clap back verse to Biden’s “lyric” throw down. “We have a vaccine. Operation warp speed. It’s coming, it’s ready, it’s not guaranteed. It will be gone soon. And now they say I’m immune,” the president rhymes, referring to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is own positive case of the virus that landed him in the hospital for four days.

Trump and Biden then drop a series of well-edited “verses” including topics such as climate change, renewable energy, foreign affairs, reuniting the nation, racism, and more that were covered during the Oct. 22 debate. The Inception actor then returns to sing the chorus, “It’s the last night. To finish this fight. It’s the last time, for you to be together,” with the catchy musical notes. It really was the last time Trump and Biden will be in the same place, as it as their final debate before the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election.

Finally Joseph declares, “And that concludes our final debate. Doug, what’s the verdict?” throwing to the undecided voter in the audience. “I only have one follow up question, which one is Brump and which one is Tiden?” he asks, to which Joseph grits his teeth and proclaims, “God dammit Doug!”