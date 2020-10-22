Reginae Carter’s Ex YFN Lucci Shades NBA YoungBoy For Rapping that He Wants A ‘Baby’ With Her In New Song

Seems YFN Lucci isn’t feeling NBA YoungBoy’s new track. Lucci had some choice words for YoungBoy after he rapped how he wanted to knock up Lucci’s ex, Reginae Carter.

Guess we shouldn’t expect a collab between NBA YoungBoy and YFN Lucci anytime soon, right? YoungBoy, 21, put out the video for “The story of O.J. (Top Version)” on Wednesday (Oct. 21), taking the beat from Jay-Z’s track of the same name (from Hova’s 2017 album, 4:44) “But they won’t understand how I’m 20 cockin’ over 10 million, huh/I seen labels the new age slavery, so I partnered up I’m a CEO now,” raps YoungBoy (aka Kentrell Gaulden) on the track. “I own a percentage of United Masters tell ’em hate me (F-ck it)/The sh-t ain’t Fugazi, I’m tryna convince Fee to tell Reginae/How big the shit gon’ be if we have a baby, but I’m serious though.”

The Reginae that YoungBoy just namedropped? That’s Reginae Carter, aka Lil Wayne’s 21-year-old daughter, aka Lucci’s ex. Lucci, 29, didn’t seem too thrilled with hearing YoungBoy shoot his shot. “Boi is a real b—-h in person,” Lucci (aka Rayshawn Bennett) said when commenting on The Shade Room’s post about the track. The “Everyday We Lit” rapper also included a pair of ‘crying so hard tears are coming out of my eyes’ emojis to drive the point home.

Lucci and Reginae split in August 2019 after dating on-and-off for years. The breakup came after Lucci attended Alexis Skyy’s infamous “cucumber party.” The NFSW soiree involved scantily clad women doing unspeakable things with garden produce. Footage of the event was posted to social media, and it was revealed that Lucci was among the attendees. “I would never be cool with no man going to no party with no naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere,” she admitted. “I would never be cool with no man commenting under a female’s picture that’s naked.”

Reginae opened up to her mother, Toya Wright, in an April episode of T.I & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. I’m getting a chance to really get to know myself and love myself before I allow myself to love somebody else,” she told her mother. She also said that the breakup brought “my father [Lil Wayne] and I closer together because I’ve opened up to him. He’s giving me advice.”

“The good part about it is that her dad always keeps it real,” Toya said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, “and lets [Reginae] know what’s going on. We all try to instill good qualities and teach our kids good values. But of course, as they get older, they tend to take their own path, and we just pray that they stay true to the good qualities that we instilled within them. And Reginae definitely makes us proud. She’s independent. She’s strong. She’s smart, and she’s not a fool. She was young and in love, and she learned, so that’s a blessing.”