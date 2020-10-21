Maren Morris Rocks Plunging Dress For Stunning Performance Of ‘To Hell & Back’ At CMT Awards

New mom Maren Morris is still at the top of her game! The country singer slayed the show when she performed ‘To Hell and Back’ at the CMT Awards on Oct. 21.

Maren Morris, 30, looked and sounded beyond amazing when she gave a stunning performance at the CMT Music Awards on Oct. 21. The 30-year-old performed her song, “To Hell and Back”, at the event. However, she appeared virtually from Ashland City, Tennessee. Just seven months after giving birth to her first child, Maren looked incredible while wearing a plunigng orange and white dress. She wore her hair curly and parted to the side, and she played her acoustic guitar for the stripped-down performance.

Maren and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed their son Hayes on March 23, right in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. She was supposed to return to work on her RSVP: The Tour, which was meant to kick off on Oct. 17. Unfortunately, the shows had to be postponed due to COVID-19, and have been rescheduled for next spring.

With no touring happening this year, Maren has been itching to get back on the stage, and she looked right at home while doing it at the CMT Awards! In addition to her performance, she was also nominated in the Female Video of the Year category for her song “The Bones.” Plus, her group, The Highwomen, was up for Group Video Of the Year for their song “Crowded Table,” as well.

Over the years, Maren has received seven CMT Music Awards nominations, but has yet to take home a win at the show! However, she’s certainly no stranger to racking up awards — Maren took home Album of the Year at the CMA Awards in 2019, and was named Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards earlier this year! Plus, she was the New Female Vocalist of the Year at the ACMs in 2017, and the New Artist of the Year at the CMAs in 2016.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards were hosted by Ashley McBryde, Sarah Hyland and Kane Brown. The show also featured performances from stars like Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini with Halsey, Gabby Barrett and more, while celebrities like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel were on-hand as presenters.