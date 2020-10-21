Gabby Barrett Shows Off Baby Bump In Black Jumpsuit During Powerful CMT Awards Performance

Being several months pregnant didn’t stop Gabby Barrett from bringing her A-game to the CMT Awards on Oct. 21. She sounded amazing while belting out her hit, ‘I Hope,’ at the show.

Gabby Barrett hit the stage and absolutely killed it while performing at the CMT Music Awards on Oct. 21. The American Idol alum, who is currently pregnant with her first child, looked incredible while wearing a black jumpsuit and matching blazer jacket at the show. Her growing baby bump was mostly hidden by the slimming look, and Gabby completed her ensemble with a tight ponytail and gold eyeshadow. She sang her powerful revenge track, “I Hope,” and didn’t miss a beat.

This was Gabby’s very first time performing at the CMT Awards, but she looked like a seasoned pro. Of course, it helped that she had her husband, Cade Foehner, by her side at the event. Cade even hit the stage with Gabby and played guitar during her performance! He did the same thing when she sang at the ACM Awards back in September.

Gabby burst onto the country music scene in a big way this year, and was also up for two nominations at the show. “I Hope” scored nods in both the Female Video of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year categories — the latter of which she won! It took about two years after Gabby’s third place finish on American Idol in 2018, but she’s definitely solidified her place in the industry now.

The 20-year-old actually met Cade while she was a contestant on Idol. Cade was on the show, as well, and they formed a special connection. The relationship continued after the show ended, and Cade proposed the following spring. Gabby and Cade tied the knot in Oct. 2019, and by August 2020, they confirmed that they had their first baby on the way!

Other performers at the 2020 CMT Awards included Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey, Shania Twain, Dan + Shay and more. The show had three hosts, Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde. Although things were quite different this year because of the coronavirus, the artists came together to give viewers an amazing show, which was jam-packed with epic performances and fun moments!