Zayn Malik Reveals Purple Hair Makeover That Has Gigi Hadid Drooling — See Before & After Pics

Zayn Malik debuted his purple hair in a behind-the-scenes photo of himself surrounded by a camera crew in the forest. It was the singer’s first post of his face since welcoming a baby with Gigi Hadid!

Zayn Malik, 27, is now rocking purple hair — and it’s making Gigi Hadid, 25, feel like a purple people eater! The model left a trail of drooling emojis after her boyfriend (and father of their newborn baby girl) debuted his punk rock color on Instagram on Oct. 16. In addition to giving fans a look at his new ‘do, the makeover photo also gave a behind-the-scenes look at Zayn’s video or photo shoot set in a forest.

“Better,” Zayn simply captioned the sneak peek photo, seemingly hinting at the upcoming album he is working on (“Better” is also the name for the new single that Zayn dropped on Sept. 25). In the music video for “Better,” Zayn was rocking red hair — it looks like the singer has been experimenting with his hair colors as of late!

Zayn is most known for his naturally jet-black hair that he sported throughout his time as a band member in One Direction in the early 2010’s. However, the English singer began playing with his hair colors more after leaving the famous boy band in March of 2015.

We last saw Zayn sporting purple hair in the summer of 2018, but it was more of a lilac than the deep eggplant color that Zayn debuted on Friday. We’re happy to see the return of the vibrant color! Fans were also happy to see Zayn’s face return on Instagram, which was their first time seeing it after Zayn and Gigi announced the birth of their daughter and first child together on Sept. 23.

While Zayn’s busy with his music, he did recently steal away time to have a romantic dinner with Gigi — which the supermodel prepared herself! Gigi whipped up the “browned sage chicken piccata with mushroom pasta” recipe from the Half Baked Harvest cooking blog, and shared photos of her delicious creation on Oct. 8. “Mom and dad’s first date night,” Gigi wrote over her dinner setup with Zayn, which she posted to her Instagram Story. Zayn and Gigi know how to make each other drool!