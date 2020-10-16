Joe Jonas Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary Of His Engagement With Sophie Turner – See Sweet Pic

My, how time flies. It’s been three years since Sophie Turner ‘said yes,’ and Joe Jonas celebrated the anniversary of their engagement with a lovely kiss!

“Three years ago today, [Sophie Turner] said yes!” Joe Jonas, 31, captioned a photo he posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday (Oct. 15). In the selfie, the DNCE/Jonas Brothers member leans in to kiss Sophie, 24, on the side of her head, while the Game of Thrones actress holds up her left hand, a giant diamond ring around that finger. Sophie would also celebrate the anniversary by reposting the picture to her Instagram Story, along with a string of pink heart emojis.

📸 Joe posted a pic of him with Sophie from the day they got engaged, which was three years ago today! pic.twitter.com/oRTxg0SPIn — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) October 15, 2020

For the couple, the past three years have been a whirlwind of romance and life moments. Joe popped the question in 2017, and in May 2019, he and Sophie “eloped” in Vegas after they both attended the Billboard Music Awards. Joe and Sophie’s first wedding was overseen by an Elvis impersonator (after all, it was Las Vegas). Diplo was their “wedding photographer” – at least, that’s what he claimed to be. “We didn’t choose him to be our wedding photographer,” Sophie would say during a May 2019 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “He just decided to live stream it.” A month after tying the knot in Sin City, Joe and Sophie held their more formal, elegant wedding in the south of France.

This photo may be Joe’s second Sophie-related tribute this week. The JoBro debuted a new neck tattoo on Oct. 13. In an Instagram Story, Joe showed off the new ink, a design of a woman peeking through a keyhole. While Joe didn’t explicitly say that the woman was his wife, many thought the design bore a striking resemblance to Sophie. Some deduced the meaning of the placement (on the back of his neck) as Sophie is “always watching his back.”

As the childhood saying goes, “First comes love, then comes marriage…” One year after Joe and Sophie’s back-to-back weddings, the couple became proud parents of a little girl. Sophie welcomed baby Willa in July. The couple has adapted seamlessly to parenthood, with Joe being “a total hands-on dad the entire way,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Sophie has a “really chill vibe” about her, which brings a bit of balance to Joe’s enthusiasm.

“Becoming parents has brought Joe and Sophie even closer,” an insider shared with HL. “They are both heads over heels in love with their little girl, and Joe is in awe of how amazing his wife is.”