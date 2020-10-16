Gisele Bundchen, 40, Rocks High-Waisted Daisy Dukes While Gardening With Daughter Vivian, 7

Gisele Bundchen is such a natural beauty! The Victoria’s Secret model shared a candid, makeup-free snap of herself gardening with her mini-me daughter.

Gisele Bundchen can make even the most mundane tasks look glamorous — including gardening! The 40-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on October 16, and took fans behind the scenes of her life at home in 2020. “Food is one of the most powerful tools we have to help boost our immune system. I truly believe in the ancient saying, “Let food be thy medicine,” as I felt a big difference in my life when I started making better food choices,” she captioned the carousel post, which featured pics of her in the garden wearing daisy duke cutoff shorts and a white tee while holding a bunch of greens.

In honor of World Food Day, she showcased more happy snaps of her in the garden chopping flowers and picking fresh ingredients to use in the kitchen. “When we eat foods that are alive (and not processed), their nutrients and vitamins keep us healthier, and also help our bodies function better,” she wrote, adding, “One of my favorite things is bringing home fresh food and herbs from our community garden.” The final snap showed Gisele with her mini-me daughter Vivian, 7, walking hand-in-hand away from the camera.

This wasn’t the first time Gisele has stunned in daisy dukes in recent weeks. She looked gorgeous while preparing to tune into her husband Tom Brady’s NFL game on Sept. 27. The proud cheerleader for her superstar hubby wore a pair of jean shorts, along with Tom’s Tampa Baby Buccaneers jersey while preparing to watch from home.