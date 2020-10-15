Whoopi Goldberg , 64, and Joy Behar , 78, are now wondering if Donald Trump , 74, lied about his COVID-19 diagnosis. Despite testing positive for the virus on Oct. 1, Trump left the hospital just four days later and resumed his campaign rallies on Oct. 12. So, Whoopi went out on a limb on the Oct. 15 episode of The View to admit, “The more he talks, the less I think he had it, personally.”

“That’s just me, that’s just me,” Whoopi clarified, since this was just speculation. But her co-host, Joy, had the same suspicions. “Me too, me too! I’m starting to think that too Whoopi,” Joy said. That encouraged Whoopi to elaborate on her theory.