Whoopi Goldberg & Joy Behar Doubt Donald Trump Ever Had COVID-19: ‘He’s A Liar’ — Watch

President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Clyde, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington Virus Outbreak Trump, Washington, United States - 03 Apr 2020
President Donald Trump makes the thumbs up sign as he arrives at McLean Bible Church to receive a prayer in Vienna, Va Trump, Vienna, USA - 02 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Evening Writer

‘The View’ hosts critiqued the Trump administration’s endorsement of herd immunity as a way to overcome the pandemic. This led Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar to wonder if the POTUS actually fought the virus!

Whoopi Goldberg, 64, and Joy Behar, 78, are now wondering if Donald Trump, 74, lied about his COVID-19 diagnosis. Despite testing positive for the virus on Oct. 1, Trump left the hospital just four days later and resumed his campaign rallies on Oct. 12. So, Whoopi went out on a limb on the Oct. 15 episode of The View to admit, “The more he talks, the less I think he had it, personally.”

Donald Trump at his first rally since his hospitalization for COVID-19. Trump is pictured here waving to his supporters in Florida on Oct. 12, 2020. (Photo Credit: AP)

“That’s just me, that’s just me,” Whoopi clarified, since this was just speculation. But her co-host, Joy, had the same suspicions. “Me too, me too! I’m starting to think that too Whoopi,” Joy said. That encouraged Whoopi to elaborate on her theory.

“I’m starting to feel like, really? Wait a minute, five days,” Whoopi said, referring to the fact that Trump addressed a crowd of roughly 2,000 people — sans mask — on the balcony of The White House on Oct. 10. Whoopi continued, “You’re the only person on the face of the Earth…and if you’re comparing yourself to Jesus, you know, you’re saying five days, that’s all it took. People have not been able — still haven’t been able to get out of the bed. I don’t know…I just feel weird about it.”
Whoopi Goldberg was suspicious that it only took Donald Trump five days to rebound from his hospitalization for the coronavirus on the Oct. 15 episode of The View. (Photo Credit: ABC)
Whoopi and Joy’s co-host, Sunny Hostin, proposed that other coronavirus victims didn’t recover as fast as Trump because they “don’t have access to the same drugs.” But Joy thought that was too simple of an explanation. “It’s not about the drugs,” she insisted, adding, “He’s a liar. How can you believe anything he says?” Whoopi added, “Because it’s hard to trust him, it’s hard to go with and I hate feeling like that.”
Joy Behar called Donald Trump a “liar” on The View. (Photo Credit: ABC)
Trump’s fight with the coronavirus came up since The View hosts were discussing The White House’s endorsement of herd immunity as a way to overcome the pandemic, despite Dr. Anthony Fauci (the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) being vocal about the risks of such a method. The discussion happened the day after Trump called to re-open schools in the U.S. amid the pandemic, pointing to his own 14-year-old son’s experience with COVID-19 as a reason why he thinks it’s safe to do so.”[Barron Trump] had it for such a short period of time, I don’t even think he knew he had it,” Trump said during a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 14. He then insisted, “Because they’re young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off 99.9 percent…Because people have it and it goes. Get the kids back to school, you’ve got to get the kids back to school.” Melania Trump had revealed that their son tested positive (and then negative) for the virus in a statement issued on Oct. 14.