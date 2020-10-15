Watch
Whoopi Goldberg & Joy Behar Doubt Donald Trump Ever Had COVID-19: ‘He’s A Liar’ — Watch
‘The View’ hosts critiqued the Trump administration’s endorsement of herd immunity as a way to overcome the pandemic. This led Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar to wonder if the POTUS actually fought the virus!
“That’s just me, that’s just me,” Whoopi clarified, since this was just speculation. But her co-host, Joy, had the same suspicions. “Me too, me too! I’m starting to think that too Whoopi,” Joy said. That encouraged Whoopi to elaborate on her theory.