In new footage from Jordyn Woods’ birthday trip in September, the model could not hold back her admiration for boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns treated Jordyn Woods like an absolute princess on her birthday trip to Mexico in September! On Oct. 14, Jordyn uploaded a behind-the-scenes vlog from the trip to her YouTube page, and there was barely a second when Karl-Anthony wasn’t by her side. Their sweet moments were captured in video clips, which Jordyn shared throughout the vacation recap.

At the very beginning of the vlog, Karl-Anthony surprised Jordyn with a gorgeous portrait of herself before they left to go to Mexico. She was clearly touched by the sweet gesture, and she cuddled right up to her man to give him a big hug. “He’s so tall!” she gushed, as she nuzzled her head against his chest and he wrapped her in a hug.

Later on, Karl-Anthony took the reigns when it took to handing Jordyn her birthday gifts in Mexico. They also went horseback riding and ATV-ing together. Footage also showed them on a nighttime boat ride, where they huddled up at the front of the ship and snapped selfies. At the end of the vlog, Jordyn thanked her man for making the trip possible. So sweet!

While Jordyn and Karl-Anthony have been friends for quite some time, their friendship turned romantic after the death of his mother earlier this year. Jordyn lost her dad in 2017, so she and Karl-Anthony were able to connect on a much deeper level. By summer, they were spotted on various date nights together, and fans began buzzing that a romance was brewing between the model and NBA star.

It wasn’t until Jordyn’s birthday trip that the two finally confirmed the relationship, though. She posted a photo of them together on the beach and captioned it, “I found you, then I found me.” Since then, they have not been shy about showing off the relationship on social media and while out and about. The stars have even started dressing alike, looking like the ultimate clone couple on more than one date night in recent weeks!

“[Jordyn and Karl-Anthony] kept [the relationship] to themselves at first because they didn’t want the pressure, but they’re in love and just couldn’t hide it anymore,” a source recently revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jordyn’s friends are all so happy for her. It’s a match made in heaven.”