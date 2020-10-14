Watch
Lizzo Implores Fans Use Their ‘Voice’ & ‘Vote’ During Election In BBMAs Acceptance Speech

Lizzo gave the most powerful speech of the night while wearing a “Vote” dress at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, encouraging fans to ‘use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed!’ 

Lizzo gave the undeniable best speech of the evening, as she accepted the Billboard Music Award for Top Song Sales Artist of the year on October 14 at the Billboard Music Awards. Upon walking out to accept her honor, Lizzo looked fierce and incredible in a black, one-shoulder mini-dress by Christian Siriano that had the word “Vote” printed across the black fabric. But it was Lizzo’s speech that completely blew the roof off of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The “Truth Hurts” singer began by thanking the “big Black women” who paved the way for her, and then shared with audiences at home that she had been thinking a lot about suppression. But she had a total epiphany, and realized how she wanted to turn that suppression into action for marginalized communities. “If you’re at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy — this is your sign to remain true to who you are,” she said with pride.

“They’re afraid of your power,” Lizzo said to audiences, referencing those who dared to suppress them. “There’s power in who you are, there’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music, protest, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed.” Lizzo wore a smile on her face after bringing down the house with her speech, as she walked off the stage with legendary drummer Sheila E.

This isn’t the first time that Lizzo has used her platform for a vital social issue. For the last several months and even as soon as she came onto the scene, Lizzo has advocated for the Black Lives Matter movement, body positivity, and, most recently, encouraging her fans to vote in the November 3rd election. Lizzo’s message was heard loud and clear by audiences watching at home. And the singer isn’t alone in her sentiments.

Lizzo rocks a “VOTE” dress by Christian Siriano at the BBMAs [NBC].
Artists like Taylor SwiftBillie Eilish, and so many more have asked their fans to vote and use their voice in the pivotal election that’s roughly 20 days away. Billie, herself, reminded fans to vote during one of her BBMA acceptance speeches. But the night surely belonged to Lizzo, who showed her passion and tenacity on the stage.