‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Star Claudia Jordan Claims Married Donald Trump Tried To Kiss Her Twice

In a shocking new interview, former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star Claudia Jordan claims Donald Trump tried to kiss her on two different occasions, and she had to ‘remind’ him that was a married man.

Claudia Jordan, a former contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice, spilled the tea about her past encounters with Donald Trump. — and, it’s not a good look for the president. But, what else is new? During an appearance on the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef this week, Claudia alleged that Trump tried to kiss her on not one, but two occasions while he was married to First Lady Melania Trump. — Something Claudia alleges she shut down, fast. HollywoodLife reached out to the White House for comment.

“Oh, before I got ‘Apprentice’, we were just like the year or the year leading up to the show. He was trying it a little bit, you know, he would kind of do it … He tried to kiss me one time, twice,” the reality star, 47, said, recalling, “And I had to remind him that he was married. That was like, ‘You are not putting that tongue in my mouth. This is not going to happen. Absolutely not.’“

Despite not mentioning the exact time of the alleged encounter, Claudia noted that Trump, 74, was already married to Melania, 50, at the time. “Yeah. I mean, everyone knows he cheats on her,” she claimed about the First Lady. “And so does she, that’s why her bracelets and diamonds are so big.”

Claudia continued, “I know he did like me as a person. I know he floated and he did try to kiss me twice, but I wasn’t gonna go along with that. And you know, he tried me a couple times, but I was still able to, like I said, curve, which a lot of women, we shouldn’t have to have the skill, but a lot of us do have that skill. We have to like navigate where, okay, it wasn’t sexual assault,” she clarified. “I’m not going to say that, but you are trying it and you are a married man. And let me remind you, you are married to Melania and I’m not her. So you can put your little orange lips on your wife and we can do business but you are gonna be over there.”