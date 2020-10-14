‘Apprentice’ Star Claudia Jordan Claims Donald Trump Loves Ivanka More Than His Wife & Neglects Tiffany
Former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star Claudia Jordan admitted she thinks Donald Trump ‘judges people by looks and weight’, including his own family, in a new shocking interview.
Claudia Jordan, 47, who worked with Donald Trump, 74, when she competed in seasons two and six of his former reality competition series, The Celebrity Apprentice, is making some bold observations about him and the way he feels about some of his family members, in a new revealing interview. The television personality appeared on the Oct. 13 episode of the podcast, Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef, and discussed how she thinks the controversial politician running for reelection loves his oldest daughter Ivanka Trump, 38, more than “his own wife.” Although she didn’t mention which wife she was referring to (Trump’s been married three times), Claudia worked with Trump when he was married to his current wife, Melania Trump, 50.
In addition to appearing on The Celebrity Apprentice, which ended in 2017, Claudia has appeared as a model on the game show, Deal or No Deal and The Price is Right. Trump has yet to speak out about her claims.