‘Apprentice’ Star Claudia Jordan Claims Donald Trump Loves Ivanka More Than His Wife & Neglects Tiffany

Former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star Claudia Jordan admitted she thinks Donald Trump ‘judges people by looks and weight’, including his own family, in a new shocking interview.

Claudia Jordan, 47, who worked with Donald Trump, 74, when she competed in seasons two and six of his former reality competition series, The Celebrity Apprentice, is making some bold observations about him and the way he feels about some of his family members, in a new revealing interview. The television personality appeared on the Oct. 13 episode of the podcast, Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef, and discussed how she thinks the controversial politician running for reelection loves his oldest daughter Ivanka Trump, 38, more than “his own wife.” Although she didn’t mention which wife she was referring to (Trump’s been married three times), Claudia worked with Trump when he was married to his current wife, Melania Trump, 50.

“He made comments to me when I was doing Celebrity Apprentice. Like I know he values people based on those types of things,” she continued. “And I know that sounds like a f****d up thing for me to say, but it’s true. He does. He values people based on how thin they are, how attractive they are, if they’re rich.”

Claudia then went on to talk about Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump, 27, and how she once did a photo shoot with her and her mother, Marla Maples, 56, and explained that based on what she witnessed, she feels Trump neglects Tiffany. "We did a photo shoot and you know, Marla and Tiffany are totally fine and sweet," she said. "I think Tiffany is the most neglected of all the daughters. I kind of feel like he doesn't give her as much attention. Now, a little bit more, but I feel like at the time she wasn't getting that and I really thought she was a sweetheart and Marla, she's very sweet."