Solange Knowles is the latest cover star for ‘Harper’s Bazaar,’ and looked the part in a chic ensemble from LaQuan Smith and Super Yaya. The singer wore even more high-fashion pieces from many BIPOC designers!

Solange Knowles, 35, graced the cover for the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar that dropped on Oct. 13! The Grammy-winning music artist channeled elegance in the LaQuan Smith X Jordash Plunging Halter Top, which seamlessly blended into a black midi skirt from the African fashion line Super Yaya. A giant white ribbon draped across the skirt gave the ensemble an extra luxurious touch.

Solange completed the look with a few classy jewelry pieces: Sophie Buhai’s $400 Medium Pearl Drop Earrings and Pearl Francis Earrings, both featuring the prettiest pearls, as well as a gold ring from the jewelry designer. The “Binz” singer was just as fashionable within the issue, which also featured pieces from mainly BIPOC designers.

In one photo, Solange paired a tube top with undercup wires from Charlotte Knowles with wide-legged jeans from Telfar. Beyoncé’s sister looked just as sophisticated in an orange cropped blazer and side-tie skirt, and matched the sheen of the co-ord with a pair of glossy knee-high boots from Peter Do.

In another photo, Solange wore a cropped blazer yet again (this time from designer Lado Bokuchava), which she wore with a streamlined black skirt from the same designer. The skirt ended right at Solange’s ankles, allowing her pointed Fenty heels to take the spotlight! Solange wore pearls from Sophie Buhai for this look as well.

Solange’s words were just as powerful as her fashion statements. The singer and songwriter penned essays and poems for her cover story, filled with thoughtful prose that arrived during a time of conflict and a nationwide pandemic. Amid all this chaos, Solange wrote, “Stillness is goodness. Ghost catch up. There’s nowhere to run, and all the voices you’ve been hushing, soothing, and cooing yell at you like loud children demanding answers. The ones you’ve been saying you’d tend to when the time is right tell you there is no other time. Then your body follows. And for a minute there, things can get hard. And every day you make a choice. To honor, listen, and live.”

Solange’s personal life has taken a pivot not just because of the pandemic, but because she had split from music video director Alan Ferguson the year prior after four years of marriage. While making the announcement in Nov. 2019, Solange once again touched on this theme of stillness: “The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before. My body left me with no choice but to listen and be still. Within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear.”