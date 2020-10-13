Dr. Paul Nassif & Wife Brittany Pattakos Welcome 1st Child Together, A Girl

Congratulations to Dr. Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Pattakos! The ‘Botched’ star and his wife of one year just welcomed their first child together, a beautiful baby girl, they announced on social media.

The Nassif family got just a little bit bigger. Dr. Paul Nassif and his wife, Brittany Pattakos, announced on October 13, 2020 that she had given birth to an adorable daughter, named Paulina. The renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and Botched star, 58, and the Coolsculpting specialist, 29, broke the joyous news about their little girl. “Yesterday morning at 7:42 a.m., we welcomed our beautiful, healthy baby girl Paulina Anne Nassif into the world,” the couple told PEOPLE, adding she weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz.

“Paulina is already a living, breathing extension of our hearts and the love we have for her is absolutely unbelievable!” the couple continued. “She truly is a blessing, especially during such a tough year. Thank you all for your love and support and coming along with us on this this journey,” they told fans.

This is the first child for the couple, who wed in September 2019, and the fourth for Paul. The Botched star has three sons with his ex-wife, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof, 58: 14-year-old twins Christian Nassif, Colin Nassif, and 17-year-old Gavin Nassif. When he announced Brittany’s pregnancy on Instagram in April, he gushed over the possibility of finally having a daughter.

However, he said he would be thrilled to have a fourth boy, too! “I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world… October can’t come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it’s going to be a surprise for me)! All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up. There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it’s my baby,” he wrote on Instagram.

The baby’s gender wound up not being a secret for Paul. Brittany threw him a surprise gender reveal party in April. She had him hit a golf ball in their backyard, and a puff of pink smoke came out of it. “It’s a girl!! My heart is racing! This is truly one of the best days of my life…I can’t wait to meet you, my baby girl!” the father of three sons captioned the sweet post.