Practice Self-Care Right With This Electric Toothbrush For A Third Of The Price On Amazon Prime Day

Clean teeth shouldn’t be expensive — and now they don’t have to be, all thanks to Amazon Prime Day! Shop the incredible electric toothbrush deal that will have you smiling for days!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you tired of brushing with a regular toothbrush and are ready to make the leap to an electric toothbrush? Well today is your lucky day! With Amazon Prime Day happening from October 13 to October 14, the online shopping center has an extravagant deal that will optimize your oral health without breaking the bank! The Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush is going for an absolute steal at $18.39 from its original $22.99. That’s a whopping 20% off and the package includes three replacement brush heads.

Purchase the Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $18.39.

According the American Dental Association, both manual brushes and electric toothbrushes work equally well to clean your teeth, but a powered toothbrush might help you ditch some of your bad brushing habits. This is certainly true for the Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush, which has a 2-minute timer to help ensure the dentist recommended cleaning habit to brush for 2 minutes. There is an interval vibration reminder after every 30 seconds to let you know when time to move to clean the next quadrant of mouth, and it will shut off automatically when 2 minutes is up.

This game-changing electric toothbrush delivers 40,000 micro-brushes per minute which will give you over a month’s worth of manual brush strokes in less than two minutes! Plus, it’s approved by the American Dental Association as a toothbrush that will help prevent and reduce gingivitis and remove plaque. One four-hour charge of these bad boy lasts up to 30 days, and if it needs a recharge, it takes only 2 hours. The USB charging cable of this electrical toothbrush is compatible with any charger or equipment with a USB port, which makes it perfect for your on-the-go needs!

The sleek black Fairywill Sonic Electric Tooth brush also has 3 different strong modes that fit with your tooth sensitivity. Clean mode can remove 10X more stains along the gum. Sensitive mode is designed for the fresh user of electric toothbrush. Massage mode improve gum health by delivering soothing micro-bursts into tissue to improve circulation and overall health.

Don’t be scared off by the low price of this electric toothbrush. The Fairywill Sonic has a stunning 4.6 stars out of 5, with reviewers calling it “the best toothbrush ever!” “First, not only does it work great and for such an affordable price, but it comes with almost everything you need! The set includes the very cool looking all black toothbrush base itself, three brushing heads, an interdental flossing head, USB charging cord, waterproof caps to cover the charging port, and instructions. The packaging this set comes in is beautiful! Every item is wrapped individually and secured inside the box, and the presentation is perfect for gifting,” one fan wrote. “The toothbrush itself is excellent! My teeth feel cleaner after using this than they did with my almost $100 Sonicare toothbrush. I like that there are three different cleaning settings for deep clean, sensitive, or massage. The cleaning cycle runs for two minutes so you can be sure you are brushing for long enough. I also love that the brush heads are small, it makes it so easy to get behind upper and lower molars as opposed to my old toothbrush that didn’t fit in those spots resulting in cavities.”

Sign up here for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime so you can get all of the best Amazon Prime Day Deals, like these three iPhone 12 alternatives!