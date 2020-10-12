Rihanna Belts Out ‘We Are The Champions’ & Rocks Full Lakers Gear After NBA Finals Win: ‘Kobe Is Proud’

After the Lakers won the NBA Finals on Oct. 11, Rihanna took to Instagram to celebrate — and she sent major love to LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in her post.

Rihanna couldn’t be happier that the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat in game 6 to win the 2020 NBA championship. RiRi decked herself out in Lakers gear for the game, and afterward, she posted a celebratory video on her Instagram. In the vid, she’s dancing and singing along with the song “We Are The Champions” by Queen.

“If you ain’t on this time right now…bye,” she captioned the video, which also featured Lakers decorations. “LeBron [James] remains king. Lakers are the champs. And Kobe [Bryant] is proud. A.D. thank you! #Congratulations.” Kobe, a Lakers legend, and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, 13, were killed in a helicopter crash earlier this year, and the team has been vocal about wanting to win a championship for them.

This was the first time that the Lakers won an NBA championship since 2010, when Kobe was still on the team. The late star’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was keeping tabs on the game from home, and she sent the team a congratulatory message after the win, as well. “Congratulations @Lakers,” she wrote on Instagram. “Kobe was right, RP! ‘Stay the course, blockout the noise.’ Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this.”

Meanwhile, LeBron first joined the Lakers for the 2018-2019 season, and was expected to help re-vamp the team after a disappointing few seasons. However, he suffered a groin injury that season, and the Lakers missed the playoffs completely. For the 2019-2020 season, the Lakers were back on track, but the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By summer, though, the NBA developed a bubble in Florida to conclude the season. LeBron and the Lakers dominated, which ultimately led to their championship win. LeBron was named MVP, which was the fourth time in his career earning that title. This was also LeBron’s fourth NBA Finals win (he previously won with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016).