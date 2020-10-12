Louis Tomlinson’s Son Freddie, 4, Looks Exactly Like His Famous Dad While Eating A Cake Pop In Rare Pic

Louis Tomlinson’s four-year-old son, Freddie, is his total look-alike. Mom Briana Jungwirth’s adorable new photo has fans freaking out about the resemblance.

There’s no doubt about it: Freddie Tomlinson is the spitting image of his father! “Always You” singer Louis Tomlinson‘s four-year-old son is looking more and more like him by the day, as made apparent by an adorable new photo posted by mom Briana Jungwirth. The photo, which you can see below, shows little Freddie eating an orange cake pop with the sweetest smile on his face. Louis, 28, has got some seriously strong genes.

Briana’s Instagram followers couldn’t get over the resemblance between father and son and flocked to the comments section to rave about the blonde cutie. “Mini Lou,” one fan commented, using the heart emoji. “Mini tommo,” another commented, using Louis’ One Direction-era nickname. “He’s a mini Louis, don’t tell me otherwise,” a follower declared. Briana, 28, and Louis are very protective of their son and rarely share photos of him publicly. So when they do, the fans can’t get enough!

Briana gave Louis a special shoutout on Father’s Day, though, by posting a photo from the delivery room the day she gave birth to Freddie, on January 21, 2016. “Happy Father’s Day Louis. We’ve created the most special boy and he’s lucky to call you his dad,” she sweetly wrote.

Even rarer is Louis talking about fatherhood. He opened up in an October 2019 interview with Metro about his relationship with Freddie, saying that he wishes he could see him more often. Freddie and Briana live in Los Angeles, and Louis splits his time between there and the UK. “I try and spend as much time in England as I do LA and vice versa… to be there to see and go out with Freddie and all of that,” he told the outlet. “Then I have my family in the UK, who I make sure I see plenty of. It’s a bit of a juggle at times but it’s all part of life.