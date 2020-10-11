Jason Momoa Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance Dissing Beck Bennett’s Anti-Trump Rant: ‘You’re A Loser’

Beck Bennett’s character attempted to use his ‘platform’ as an ‘artist’ to take a stand against President Donald Trump — but he didn’t exactly get the reaction he planned for!

The laughs haven’t stopped since Saturday Night Live‘s premiere last weekend! Jason Momoa, 41, made an unexpected appearance in a sketch alongside anti-Trump ranter Beck Bennett, 36. Beck’s character, like many millennials, decided to take to social media (Instagram especially) to share his opinion on the current political climate. “You’ve had three wives, you don’t care about our lives — well, enough is enough is enough, Mr. Trump,” he rapped. “You’re a puppet for Mr. Putin. You’re the one doing all the lootin…you don’t even wear a mask. You may be President but you aren’t mine!” he added.

Beck’s character had plans for his black-and-white rap video to go viral, and decided to enlist some Hollywood A-Listers for help. “I tag Leonardo DiCaprio, Trevor Noah, and Jason Momoa. Let’s get this video to 100 million views by midnight so we can finally send Donald Trump the message,” he said. Unfortunately for Beck, the video wasn’t well received and resulted in a slew of calls — including a video one from Jason! “Is this the guy from the ‘Enough Is Enough’ video? Don’t tag me! This is the weakest thing I’ve ever seen…you need to take that down. It’s pathetic and you’re a loser,” the Aquaman star ranted. “It worked, Jason Momoa knows me!” Beck’s character said, in awe.

Breaking Bad star and stand-up comic Bill Burr, 52, was confirmed as host alongside originally scheduled country star Morgan Wallen, 47, on Oct. 2. Following photos of Morgan at a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama without a mask and partying with fans, the “This Bar” singer was dropped from the line-up. “My actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he said in an Instagram video posted on Oct. 7 filmed in an NYC hotel room. “I got a call from the show saying I can no longer play due to COVID protocol… I respect the shows’ decision. On a more personal note, I have some growing up to do. I think I’ve lost myself a little but and I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places…I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight and work on my self.” He added that show runner Lorne Michaels said they could “find another time to make this up.”

The countdown to the Nov. 3 election is on, and with that in mind SNL plans to keep the heavy political theme going throughout the next few episodes. “SNL is always politically charged and this year will be no different. Colin Jost and the rest of the writers and cast are very eager to dive into this presidential season with all hands-on deck,” a source close to production tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last month. Excitement has also been in the air with Jim Carrey, 58, on board as Joe Biden, 77, and the series returning to the iconic Studio 8H after a series of “At-Home” episodes.

“[SNL staffers] can’t wait to work with Jim Carrey, Alec Baldwin and everyone else,” the source revealed. “There [are] going to be lots of skits and openers surrounding the election and whatever happens post-election. It will be a very big part of the show this season,” the insider also said. Both Jim and Alec slayed the season 46 season opener as Biden and Donald Trump, respectively, spoofing the September debate. Maya Rudolph, 48, is also expected to recur as Biden’s running mate Maya Rudolph, 55.