Jessica Simpson looked fierce in a new photo while her brand promoted her ‘weekly workouts’ on Instagram! Check out the stunning singer looking fit and fabulous in the new photo!

Jessica Simpson looked so cute in a brand new photo posted to Instagram from her Jessica Simpson Collection account! In the photo, shared by the brand on October 9, the singer and actress, 40, struck a fierce pose by the pool. The mother-of-three opted to go barefoot for the photoshoot, putting her hands on her hips and look super sassy!

The beautiful blonde sported her brand’s fitness wear, and pulled her hair into a messy updo. The black crop top completely accentuated Jessica’s figure, and the leggings looked super snug and comfy on her body following her impressive, healthy weight loss. The account encouraged followers to get in on Jessica’s fitness routine, captioning the pic, “Want to workout with Team JS?! We are back with LIVE weekly workouts led by [Tiana Segalas] right here on Instagram! Starting next MONDAY AT 1PM EST, stay tuned to our Stories for more!” See the pic here!

This isn’t the first time fans have seen Jessica in her fitness threads. On September 28, Jessica posed-up in the exact same look from the photo shoot and made some moves — Yoga moves, that is! Getting into position for warrior two, Jessica looked so powerful. The Dukes Of Hazzard star radiated confidence and couldn’t have looked better.

“Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset,” Jessica captioned the image. Since beginning her weight loss journey, Jessica has documented the incredible results of her hard work on Instagram. The stunning celeb has really rocked so many great looks and appeared so happy and healthy. She’s even slipped back into her iconic Daisy Dukes, reclaiming her crown as the queen of the iconic denim short-short style.

When it comes down to it, though, Jessica was fully accountable to herself on her healthy journey. “My weight was in the high two hundreds – that’s a lot of weight – and I was just uncomfortable, but I worked hard and I am a determined person, so if I set my mind to it, I do it,” Jessica shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “So I’m just happy to feel comfortable again. I was literally uncomfortable for so long that now it’s just nice to relax.”