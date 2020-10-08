Katy Perry, Behati Prinsloo & More Stars Pose In Lingerie For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A slew of top female stars are celebrating their bodies in a new campaign to raise money during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Katy Perry, Kate Hudson and more are donning pink lingerie.

Top Hollywood stars are showing off their pink underwear while doing their part to help find a cure for breast cancer. Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Dakota Fanning and more have joined Kit Undergarments‘ “Pink with a purpose” campaign. Customers can “shop for a cure” with designs modeled by the stars on the label’s Instagram page. The brand has pledged to donate five percent of all sales to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund throughout October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Kate jumped up and down for joy on a bed in her Classic Demi Bra and High-Waist Boy Brief matching underwear set. The 41-year-old mother of three is back to having her ripped abs and obliques, as she threw her hands in the air above her head. Kate pulled her long legs up behind her in the makeup free series of photos. The background looked so cozy, with vintage floral wallpaper, lace curtains hanging from a window on a wood-paneled wall and a silver fringe antique-style lamp behind her. The site noted her boy brief was a tiny size 2.

Dakota, 26, donned the same underwear set as Kate in her picture. The brand noted that she too was wearing a size two boy brief in her photo. The War of the Worlds star took a mirror selfie via her own phone for the campaign, as the blue cover had her initials on the back. She smiled as she bent over slightly at the waist, showing her own incredible abs.

New mom Katy just gave birth on Aug. 26 and wasn’t about to show off her underwear and bra body just yet. But she did take part in the campaign. The “Roar” singer wore the brand’s Tie-Dye Long Sleeve Bodysuit in rose, but only showed herself in a mirror selfie from the chest up. Katy wore a light layer of makeup, while pulling up her blonde locks on top of her hand with one of her hands. If she’s having any sleepless nights with daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, it sure doesn’t show as Katy positively glowed in the photo.

Model Behati Prinsloo gave fans of the brand a better look at the overall style of the bodysuit. The 32-year-old mother of two young daughters posed in front of a full-length mirror, showing off her former Victoria’ Secret Angel body. The Namibian beauty — who is married to Maroon 5’s Adam Levine — still has her svelte model figure, as well as a sense of humor. In another selfie while sitting on the bathroom floor, Behati’s phone cover could be seen, and it had prints of little white alien heads across it and a Spongebob Squarepants mount.

The brand is hoping the stars showing off how they look in Kit Undergarments will encourage customers to do the same. In addition to donating a portion of sales to the WCRF, they’ll also kick in $1 to the organization for every person who posts a photo in their own Kit Undergarments and tags the brand. According to the WCRF, one in eight women will develop breast cancer within her lifetime, so this is a great chance to stock up on underwear while helping such a worthy cause.