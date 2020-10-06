Michelle Obama Accuses ‘Morally Wrong’ Trump Of Using ‘Racism’ To Divide US: It Will ‘Destroy This Nation’

Michelle Obama used her ‘closing argument’ for electing Joe Biden to accuse ‘morally wrong’ Donald Trump and his allies of using racism to destroy the United States.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama delivered her final campaign endorsement for Joe Biden in the form of a condemnation of Donald Trump, accusing the president and his allies of “stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans” to win the election. Calling him “morally wrong” and racist, Obama said that Trump will divide the nation irreparably if he’s reelected on November 3. You can watch her full address above.

“Right now, the President and his allies are trying to tap into that frustration and distract from his breathtaking failures by giving folks someone to blame other than them,” Obama said in her address, posted to YouTube. “They’re stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans, lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs, whipping up violence and intimidation — and they’re pinning it all on what’s been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity. So what the President is doing is, once again, patently false. It’s morally wrong and yes, it is racist.”

But, she warned, “that doesn’t mean it won’t work.” Calling this a “difficult and confusing” era, Obama said that voters can’t be sidetracked by Trump’s expertise at “spreading lies.” She called for all Americans to think of BIPOC when they’re casting their ballots, especially Black women. “I want everyone who is still undecided to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors, the millions of folks who look like me and fought and died and toiled as slaves and soldiers and laborers to help build this country.”

If the United States is subjected to another four years controlled by Trump and his allies, Americans can’t count out the nation being left in tatters, Obama said. “Racism, fear, division, these are powerful weapons. And they can destroy this nation if we don’t deal with them head on.” Obama, who runs the nonpartisan voting rights organization When We All Vote, concluded by speaking directly to Black and Brown voters, and with a plea to elect Biden on November 3:

“To all the young people out there, to all the Black and Brown folks, to anyone who feels frustrated and alienated by this whole system, I get it. I really do. Search your hearts, and your conscience, and then vote for Joe Biden like your lives depend on it.”

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can still meet the deadline in many states. Check those deadlines HERE, and register by simply filling out the form below: