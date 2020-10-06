Leah McSweeney’s ‘Good Friend’ Bershan Shaw Set To Join ‘RHONY’ For Season 13

The rumors appear to be true — HollywoodLife has learned that business coach, actress and motivational speaker Bershan Shaw is filming for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City. “Bershan Shaw will be filming for ‘RHONY’ when the ladies begin filming,” a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY tells us. And she’s friends with a fellow newcomer on the cast, Leah McSweeney, whom our source claims is the person who pitched Bershan to come on-board for the Bravo show.

“[Bershan] was actually suggested to producers by Leah and Leah is so excited it worked out as all of the ladies have been pretty vocal at suggesting people to join the cast,” our source tells us. But Bershan’s not only friends with the fashion designer who joined RHONY in Season 12! “She’s good friends with Leah and also Sonja [Morgan], but she knows all of the ladies and has for years. She’s really outgoing, outspoken and fun and is very excited to do the show,” our source adds.

It has yet to be confirmed if Bershan will hold an apple, although our insider has an idea of her role on the show. “It’s too early to tell if she’ll be full-time or a friend, but it sounds like she will be filming to be more of a full-time wife,” our source reveals. Apparently, this shakeup to the cast is already creating some tensions!

“Ramona [Singer] seems to be having a tough time with someone new coming in since she’s an OG, but they’ve known each other for years and years,” our source says, adding, “That’ll be an interesting dynamic to watch this season. The ladies will start filming with one another this month.”

Bershan, who is a two-time breast cancer survivor, would be the first Black cast member on RHONY. She could also be filling in the shoes of Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer, who left the show after wrapping Season 12. So far, the current cast of RHONY includes Leah, Sonja, Ramona and Luann de Lesseps! The Real Housewives franchise as a whole has been seeing a lot of change lately. Just in 2020, NeNe Leakes has left The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and both Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards exited The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!