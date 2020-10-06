Artem Chigvintsev Gushes Over Nikki Bella’s Cute Pics Of Their Son Matteo: He’s The ‘Best Baby Ever’

See Pics
Artem Chigvintsev can barely handle his son’s cuteness! The DWTS pro told reporters that he immediately had to call fiancée Nikki Bella when she posted cute selfies of their baby boy.

Artem Chigvintsev is one lucky man. The pro dancer, 38, is currently killing it on Dancing With The Stars and just welcomed a darling baby boy with fiancée Nikki Bella. Unfortunately, those two joyous parts of his life conflict at the moment. While he’s competing on DWTS season 29, he has to be quarantined away from Nikki, 36, and little Matteo. But, Nikki’s providing him with tons of adorable photos and videos to tide him over.

Her most recent Matteo post on Instagram, a giant set of photos titled “Selfie King & Queen,” had Artem over the moon. He told reporters, including from HollywoodLife, after the October 5 episode of DWTS that he immediately had to call Nikki when he saw them. “Oh my God! Yes, when she posted that picture of Matteo… Nicole, I had to call her right away because our baby literally is the best baby ever,” he gushed. “I can’t believe it still happened and I participated in it happening!”

How sweet is that? The photos, which you can see above, are way too cute. Nikki, looking glamorous with winged eyeliner and sleek hair, is lying down with their three-month-old son while he smiles serenely at the camera. As many of her Instagram followers pointed out, Matteo looks exactly like Artem.

Artem previously told reporters, including from HollywoodLife at a DWTS press conference that he was missing his family fiercely. While he was able to come home briefly, Nikki and Matteo were actually in Phoenix with sister Brie Bella filming Total Bellas! “The [past] couple of days have pretty much like, just by myself, which I find it very, very lonely,” Artem confessed. “I used to come home and just hold a bundle of joy in my hands. And it really just the most amazing thing.”