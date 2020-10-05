Rebel Wilson Stuns In Pink Gown & ‘Treats’ Herself To Cake After Revealing She’s Now Lost 50 Lbs.

Even the strictest diets allow for a cheat meal every once in a while! As Rebel Wilson continues her weight loss journey, she proudly indulged in some cake for a new IG video.

Rebel Wilson, 40, is looking better than ever! The actress shared a new video of herself on Instagram on Oct. 4, where she’s wearing a stunning pink gown. The dress shows off her slimmed-down figure, and Rebel even had a little ‘cheat’ meal while rocking the ensemble. In the video, she was indulging in some sort of sweet treat, as she dipped her fork into the cake-like dessert and prepared to eat it.

“Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself,” she captioned the video. “I just do it with food now only once or twice a week…and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights.” The cheat ‘treat’ comes amidst Rebel’s 2020 year of health. Over the last several months, Rebel has dropped more than 50 pounds. In fact, just hours before posting this video, she shared another picture and revealed she’s only 6.5 pounds away from her goal weight of 165 lbs.

In the pic, Rebel was wearing workout clothes and striking a proud pose after a hike. “This week was super busy but I got up super early three times (6am) and went on a hike…even did a couple of 100m springs to get the heart rate higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’),” she wrote. “But I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!”

Rebel previously revealed that her ‘goal weight’ is 75 kg, or 165 lbs. At the end of August, she revealed that she was 8 kg away from the goal, which is about 17 lbs. At that time she had lost around 40 pounds. So, now that she only has 6.5 lbs. left to go, that means she’s shed another 10 in the weeks since.

Throughout her diet and fitness journey, Rebel has been taking fans along for the ride on her Instagram page. She has been super consistent about her workouts, but has also kept it real regarding the struggles and frustrations she’s suffered along the way. Go, girl!