Rebel Wilson Gets Glam In Sparkling Green Jumpsuit After 40Lb. Weight Loss For Shoot With Sister — See Pic

Rebel Wilson is looking better than ever! The star stunned as she posed alongside her younger sister Annachi on-set in an ’80s inspired outfit.

Rebel Wilson, 40, just slayed with another gorgeous Instagram photo! The Australian native rocked a glamorous green jumpsuit as she posed alongside her younger sister Annachi Wilson, 29, on-set for a Facebook Portal commercial. “Wilson sisters crushing it on set! Can you guess who’s 11 years older??,” the How To Be Single actress captioned the Oct. 3 pic. “Our second commercial together #portalfromfacebook,” she added. Once again, she looked incredible as she showed off her 40Lb. weight loss.

Rebel looked so glam in the photo in the sparkling green ensemble that was giving us serious Dynasty vibes. The long sleeved “Lurex Jumpsuit” by her go-to label Eloquii ($139.95) featured an ’80s inspired puffed sleeve, just like character Alexis Carrington would wear. With a v-neck shape, the jumpsuit included a bow sash at the waist, amplifying her curves in all the right places. She kept her blonde hair in a loose curl, showing off her recent layered cut and fringe bangs that perfectly framed her face. For her part, Annachi was casual in a blue t-shirt, keeping her red hair straight and sleek.

“@rebelwilson We can be the next Kardashian generation!” Annachi hilariously commented on the photo, while others flooded the section with compliments for Rebel! “I looooove your green dress-you look fabulous in it! where’s it from??” one asked, as Rebel responded it was by plus-sized label Eloquii. “OMG SO 80s dynasty vibes !” another posted, while a third shared how Rebel inspired her. “You look stunning! Making Aussie women so proud and motivating me to loose weight. You were incredible and beautiful before the weight loss and are just as incredible and beautiful now. But now you look so happy and confident. I hope to be that one day,” they gushed.

The Pitch Perfect actress dubbed 2020 “The Year of Health,” and she’s been sticking with it ever since! “I was determined that this year is the year is health and I’m determined to succeed in this mission,” she said on June 13, confessing her new lifestyle has been going well — but has its challenges. “It’s been going really good, it’s tough. I’m not only working on the physical side but I am working on the emotional side…I’m a bit of an emotional eater. So I’ve been trying to work on my mind, listen to a lot of podcasts about it and trying to learn and grow. Because it is half in your mind as well. It’s been going well though. Hopefully by the end of this pandemic I’ll be ripped!” she joked.

In the romance department, Rebel is also very much off the market with her new BF Jacob Busch, 29. The couple made their red carpet debut in Monaco at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on Sept. 24. They looked absolutely sensational as they posed for photographers, seemingly enjoying the glam trip with friends Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren!