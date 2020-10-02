Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body With Sexy Boudoir Photo Shoot

After having her highest pregnancy weight to date with fourth son Creed, Kailyn Lowry has had an amazing body snapback just two months after his birth. She’s now showing her post-baby figure in boudoir portraits.

Kailyn Lowry is showing off her beautiful postpartum body to fans, and hoping to “uplift” other women and fellow moms in the process. The Teen Mom 2 star posted for a series of stunning lingerie photos by Hannah Rachael Photography while wearing a sexy red lace bra and underwear set. She just gave birth to fourth son Creed on July 30, and Kailyn’s new mom curves look so amazing in the portraits. The photos are sexy but tasteful, and Kail went full glam thanks to makeup by Allyssa with @FlawlyssArtistry. Kailyn noted to fans that “Motherhood isn’t supposed to be a competition – and neither are our bodies,” when it came to deciding to do the shoot.

Kailyn shared one of the photos to her Instagram on Oct. 1, while wearing a black Calvin Klein bra and blue jeans. She wrote in the caption, “Moms don’t get enough credit, women in general don’t get enough credit. We are expected to do all the things. carry our babies for 9-10 months, breastfeed, (for some of us) raise other kids, be up all hours of the night, hit the ground running with work & then are mom shamed when we want/need time to ourselves (when we deserve it!).”

Mom of four Kail certainly has her hands full, as in addition to infant Creed, she has a three-year-old son Lux Lowry with the boys’ dad Chris Lopez. She’s also mom to Isaac Rivera, 10, by ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln Marroquin, 6, by ex-husband Javi Marroquin. The MTV star also is a busy businesswoman with her successful Pothead CBD Hair Care line and has authored four books.

Kailyn continued, “Motherhood isn’t supposed to be a competition – and neither are our bodies.” She had previously shared that “I’m at heaviest weight I’ve ever been — before I got pregnant and then obviously now while I’m pregnant” on her July 9 Coffee Convos podcast a few weeks before Creed’s birth. Despite that, the pounds seem to have fallen off.

“This shoot was a challenge for me. I’ve birthed 4 humans & people expect my body to snap back immediately. When it doesn’t – i get body shamed, when I go to the gym it’s selfish. When I love my body, it’s unhealthy. There is no ‘winning’ for me in the court of public opinion,” she explained.

“All of this being said, i decided to do shit at my own pace. I decided i would start here – a photoshoot to be proud of my body and really love what it has been capable of doing 4x – but also as a starting point in my fitness & health journey. Hopefully i will be able to look back on these photos & see significant changes & progress – but still have love for myself & all that my body has gone through,” Kailyn shared, adding, “Cheers to loving ourselves & our bodies and to supporting & uplifting other women & moms.”

Hannah gushed about Kailyn’s shoot while sharing the photos on her own IG page. She wrote that Kailyn, “was amazing. She was so sweet, honest, and we laughed the entire time! We also had some honest conversations about how society and the media expects so much of her. She’s a mom of 4 adorable boys, running an empire of businesses, and needed a day to feel good about her.”

Hannah also stressed how the photos weren’t airbrushed in any way so to show the MTV star’s body exactly how it looks post baby. “In my studio I follow a two week rule. That means the only things that get photoshopped out are bruises, blemishes, or marks that won’t be on the body in two weeks. I do not photoshop bodies, I do not remove stretch marks, and I do not alter what makes you YOU,” Hannah explained. She added that, “We posed, laughed, danced behind the scenes, and released all the tensions we had about what society wanted and did what she wanted.” Mission accomplished as Kailyn’s boudoir photos are simply stunning.