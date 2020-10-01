Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Pics Of True, Stormi, Chicago & Psalm’s First Day Of Pre-School

School is in session for all the KarJenner kids! Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner’s ‘munchkins’ started pre-school, and KoKo shared snaps from Stormi, Chi, Psalm, and True’s exciting first day!

“First day of pre-school for the munchkins,” Khloe Kardashian captioned the pic of True Thompson, 2, Stormi Webster, 2, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 1, that she posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 30. In the first photo, Khloe’s daughter joins Kylie Jenner’s baby girl and Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids at a table. Chi, Stormi, and Psalm are all hitting the books while True decided to work on her shapes. In the next few pics from Khloe, 36, True gets her hands on some sculpting clay. Young Psalm comes over to help True work on her masterpiece.

Kylie, 23, also uploaded some pictures to her own Instagram Story. Ky showed Stormi with a $12k Hermes backpack (“FIRST DAY OF HOME SCHOOOOOOL!”) and a series of snaps of Travis Scott’s daughter making art with her cousin, True. The young KarJenner children got a bit messy with some paint and fruit. Overall, it seemed like a very successful first day on what will be a rewarding educational journey for each of these kids.

It seems that some of Khloe’s fans raised a fuss about putting these young children in pre-school. The age range can be anywhere from 2 ½ to 4 ½ years old, and all of these kids – including 1-year-old Psalm – fall out of that range. “I know the kids are young,” Khloe later posted to her IG Story. “They were so used to their group classes that they were taking before COVID hit. So we wanted to give the girls a pre preschool class. Bring a little normal back. [heart emoji.]” So, not only is this a way for the kids to continue their budding education, but it also helps them have a little “normalcy” in a very, very not-normal time.

After school was over, Stormi packed up her expensive backpack and headed home, to where she was greeted by the sight of Halloween! Kylie had outfitted her home with festive, spooky decorations. This included a pair of mummies by the door, spider candle holders, and a massive amount of orange-hued lights on the trees outside of her home. “It’s so pretty!” shouted Stormi.

Before school was in session, Khloe, Kylie, and Kim’s young daughters enjoyed the last of their “summer vacation.” In a video shared by proud grandma Kris Jenner, True, Stormi, Chicago, and Dream Kardashian, 3, all teamed up to become rockstars. Dream rocked a tambourine while Chicago and True did their best to strum along on toy guitars. Stormi, on the other hand, took over the performance with a drum solo on an actual drum set. “That’s definitely Travis Scott’s daughter,” one commenter wrote.