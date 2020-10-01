It is only Oct. 1 and already Iggy Azalea is in the Halloween spirit and scaring her fans. She appeared to shave off her long blonde locks and is now rocking a short, red-dyed buzzcut.

Iggy Azalea is making the most of getting her fans to follow her hair antics across her social media, by appearing to get her head shaved! First the “Bounce” rapper shared a TikTok video on Oct. 1 where she stood in front of her bathroom mirror with her trademark long blonde locks hanging down. As she posed looking beautiful in a body-hugging beige bodysuit with grey sweats and perfect makeup, an audio voice drop came on that said, “Girl don’t do it. It’s not worth it.” Iggy playfully looked shocked and put her hand up to her chest in an “as if!” motion.

She picked up an electric hair clipper as the voice continued, saying “I’m not going to do it girl. I was just thinking about it. I’m not gonna do it,” as Iggy mouthed along. The video then cut to her standing in the same position, wearing the exact same outfit and makeup, but with a fire-engine red buzz cut! So not only were her long tresses gone, so was her iconic blonde color! Iggy smiled and ran her hands across the stubble left atop her head.

The 30-year-old then stood in a closer view while looking so proud of her new red buzzcut, as the same voice said “I did it” over the video. Iggy captioned her TikTok vid, “Do you ever wonder how you’d look? I do.” Many fans told her they were sure it was real, with one user writing that the video actually made her “gasp.” Others told Iggy she looked absolutely gorgeous and gushed over her new hair makeover in the comments.

Iggy’s true fans then knew to check out what was going on via her Instagram, because in the stories came all of the questions left lingering about if she really did undergo such a drastic hair makeover. In two IG stories posted one hour after her TikTok video dropped, she sat in a stylist’s chair with a dark robe around her. Iggy’s hairdresser could be seen shaving down the already short red WIG into an even more cropped style.

“Just shaving my wig, wbu?” Iggy wrote across the video, as her stylist could be heard grumbling, “We are getting it all over the place,” as the red hair fell down from his clippers across her salon cape. Iggy gave a devilish smile, as her hairdresser told her she looked “stunning!” She then threw a sultry expression at the camera and claimed she was “scared” with the new short red ‘do. But the fact that she’d told everyone it was all just a wig gave away that she was an amazing pre-Halloween prank. It was still fun to see how she got the look that ended up in her TikTok video, and Iggy definitely put a lot of creative thought into this fun hair adventure.

It is the second day in a row that Iggy has celebrated her anticipation for Halloween. On Sept 30, she shared a a TikTok video wearing both Cinderella and Maleficent costumes with the caption, “Sep 30 vs. Oct 1.” She changed from the iconic princess in a white gown with a flick of a wand, as a black gloved hand grabbed her by the neck. It pulled her forward and transformed her into Maleficent, with a fierce plunging black costume and a shining horned headdress. With 30 more days to go until Halloween, Iggy’s TikTok is going to be blowing up.