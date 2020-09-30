Who Dwyane Wade Will Be Cheering For In NBA Finals: Miami Heat Or Pal LeBron James’ Lakers

Dwyane Wade is facing a tough choice as to who to root for in the NBA finals, the Miami Heat where he spent 14 seasons or his new hometown of LA and best pal LeBron James’ Lakers.

Decisions decisions. Dwyane Wade capped off a legendary NBA career in 2019, retiring as a Miami Heat player after spending 14 of his 16 seasons in the league with the team. The Heat have made a miraculous 2020 bubble run through the Eastern Conference playoffs to reach the NBA finals, where they meet the L.A. Lakers on Sept. 30. D-Wade now has to decide if he wants to see Miami bring home their first championship trophy since he helped win one in 2013, or if he wants close pal LeBron James, 35, and the L.A. Lakers to hoist it in the air after a winning season devoted to the memory of the late Kobe Bryant.

“With the Finals now here, one person who is taking things with a competitive laugh is Dwayne Wade. He played most of his career in Miami, won championships on his own and with LeBron and now his team — the Heat — play LeBron’s team in the finals. Dwyane has been in contact with LeBron to bust his chops over the scenario, but also congratulated him on reaching another final,” a source close to Dwyane, 38, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

D-Wade was part of Miami’s “Big Three” with LeBron and Chris Bosh who helped the Heat bring home back to back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. After the Heat lost in the 2014 NBA finals to the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron returned home to the Cleveland Cavaliers with two championship titles to his name, after playing for the Cavs from his 2003 rookie year to 2010. He’d add one more championship ring with Cleveland in 2016, before signing a four-year, $153.3 million deal with the Lake Show in July 2018.

“This year is an amazing step for LeBron’s legacy to reach the finals with all that is going on in the world and everything on LeBron’s plate. But if Dwyane had to pick a side, he will be standing with the Heat and hoping that they win the NBA championship,” our insider continues. “He wouldn’t be mad though if LeBron pulls it off, he would be proud of his best friend. But his cheering will be focused on Miami to pull it off,” our source adds.

The Lakers are fighting for the 17th overall NBA Championship, and their first since 2010. The late Kobe Bryant helped bring the City of Angels the NBA title in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010, ultimately retiring in 2016 after spending his entire career with the team. Following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life at age 41 on Jan. 26, 2020, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the team has dedicated their winning season in Kobe’s memory. For any basketball fan, it would be so emotional to watch LeBron hoist a another championship trophy in the air after his 17 seasons in the league, and make an emotional speech about Kobe’s Laker legacy.