Just two months after giving birth, Kailyn Lowry posed for a sexy post-baby photo shoot — and she shared a behind-the-scenes look on her Instagram Story!

Kailyn Lowry is bouncing back after welcoming baby number four! On Sept. 29, the Teen Mom 2 star shot some sexy photos to show off her post-baby body. Although it may be some time before we see the final results, Kail did share a quick sneak-peek via a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot, where she’s wearing hot pink lingerie and posing on the ground.

“I did a thing today,” Kailyn captioned the video. She also tagged her photographer, Hannah Rachel Boudoir. In the video, the photographer is snapping images of Kailyn from above, and appears to be directing the reality star as she poses. This shoot comes just two months after Kailyn gave birth to her son, Creed, on July 30.

Creed is the second son who Kail shares with her ex, Chris Lopez (they also have a baby boy named Lux, who was born in August 2017. Kail and Chris are not currently together, and were not a couple throughout her fourth pregnancy. Kailyn also has a son, Isaac, 10, with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and another son, Lincoln, 6, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

All of Kail’s relationship drama has played out on Teen Mom 2, and she recently opened up on her podcast about why she thinks she hasn’t had much luck in the romance department. “Maybe that’s why my relationships haven’t worked out — because I’m just immediately like, ‘Here’s my baggage,'” she joked. “Instead of showing them the good parts of me first, I just dive right into it.”

Of course, with four kids, there’s not much time for messing around when it comes to her love life. At the end of the day, though, Kailyn is a super dedicated mother to her four boys. She recently had all four kids in her care and had to shepherd them to the soccer field for one boy’s practice. Kail posted a family photo of herself doting on the children, and proved that she’s the ultimate supermom! Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV on Tuesday nights.