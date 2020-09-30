John Cena Raves Over BTS In Jimmy Fallon Interview & The Band’s ARMY Goes Wild: ‘He’s Not Like Other Celebs’

John Cena is wild for BTS! The wrestler and actor gushed about his love for the group in a new interview, giving the ARMYs praise for their charity work, as well.

John Cena‘s love for BTS knows no bounds. The WWE champion raved about the Bangtan Boys on The Tonight Show, speaking for nearly five minutes about how they’re his favorite band when simply asked by Jimmy Fallon what he’s been listening to lately. It’s never been clearer that John, 43, is an ARMY, and the group’s dedicated fandom has welcomed him with open arms. The Blockers star explained that he initially became interested in BTS’ music when he found out there were rappers in the k-pop group.

And while he loved their “sickass beats,” it was the message behind the music that resonated with him the most. “I got into the music, and then I got interested in what the music stood for,” John said on the September 29 episode. “And they advocate self love; they advocate don’t be afraid of failure; they advocate you are enough. They kind of try to shatter all the stereotypical difficulties and situations that we go through, and they’re catering to an audience that is living that — young people.”

John continued by giving a shoutout to the ARMY, who he said are “f**king changing the world.” He raved about the ARMYs philanthropy, including raising $1 million to match BTS’ donation to the Black Lives Matter movement. Their generosity is what inspired John to donate $1 million of his own money! “How [BTS] conducts themselves to the world — that’s impressive,” he concluded. ARMYs loved what John had to say. “I love how genuine John Cena is. He truly is an army and not like other celebs who pretend to like BTS for the clout. JOHN CENA BLEEDS purple,” one fan commented on YouTube.

“He is a very open minded and genuine person dude,” another ARMY commented on YouTube. “My respect and admiration for him is much high. As a BTS fanboy, I can actually relate to him so much. The words he spoke are so so ON point.. like you gotta Know he is a true A.R.M.Y., not like many others. He knows whats up.” As another ARMY put it on Twitter, “We really got John Cena on our team, don’t even try to mess with BTS unless you want your world flipped upside down!”