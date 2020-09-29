Rebel Wilson showed off her amazing 40 pound weight loss during a jet ski outing in the south of France. But she didn’t appear to have brought new boyfriend Jacob Busch along for the fun.

Rebel Wilson decided to let loose in in the Mediterranean Sea with a fun jet ski ride, four days after debuting her romance with new boyfriend Jacob Busch, 29. The 40-year-old actress and the handsome Anheuser-Busch heir had their official red carpet coming out at a gala in Monte Carlo on Sept 24, and the pair stayed on in the area to enjoy the good life along the French Riviera. On Sept. 28, Rebel shared video and photos of her riding a jet ski while showing off her 40 pound weight loss, wearing a blue and white one piece with a black sheer long-sleeved swimwear coverup.

Rebel shared the photos and videos to her Instagram of her adventure in the south of France, captioning her Instagram post, “Jet ski? Oui oui.” She was first seen with a crew member or instructor type in the water while she stood aboard the water sport toy. Her trim legs could be seen through the coverup, while she donned a life jacket on top.

Rebel then headed out to sea, sharing selfie videos of her zipping around the water, turning the camera to her face and giving out a loud “whoop” then “yeah baby.” She zoomed through the water at a high speed, with the sound of the engine nearly drowning out her voice. In another video, she slowed down a bit to maneuver past a number of luxurious super-yachts anchored around her.

The Pitch Perfect star showed two more photos of herself aboard the device, but minus her life jacket. Rebel’s royal blue swimsuit with thick white straps that tied behind her neck could be seen in the photos, along with her blonde locks pulled back and large dark sunglasses covering her eyes.

Rebel showed off her trimmed down figure in a separate photo post, but it wasn’t snapped by Jacob. Instead she wrote, “Thanks to 4 year old Zayn for taking this pic! Little Legend,” to the child who took the picture of her, where she appeared to be on the back of a yacht. Rebel’s 40 pound weight loss was so visible as she held her hands up to her slim waistline, and the outline of her hourglass figure could be seen through the sheer coverup.

It was Rebel’s first outing since she and Jacob arrived in Monaco on Sept. 24 where he wasn’t by her side. He flew in with the Australian actress via a private plane, then the two joined fellow gala attendees Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale in a group photo before their helicopter trip in to Monte Carlo. Rebel shared the snaps to her IG stories, and posed with her arm around Jacob, making them Instagram official.

But the best was yet to come, as at the Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala, Rebel and Jacob posed together on the red carpet. It was a gorgeous official debut as a couple, as Rebel shined in a shimming opaque gown, while her handsome hottie looked dapper in his black tux. Two nights later, the couple dressed up again to attend the new Joan Miro exhibition at the Monaco’s Nouveau Musée National. She wore a pink Badgely Mischka gown, while Jacob broke out a stylish dark blue velvet tux. While neither Rebel or Jacob have spoken out publicly about their new romance, there’s nothing like Rebel bringing a handsome young heir as her cuddly date to red carpet events to show that he’s someone very special to her.