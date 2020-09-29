Watch
Hollywood Life

Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Cries & Claps Back At Haters After Her Sister Moves In With Him

Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera
MEGA
Actor Ryan Dorsey, right and his wife, actress Naya Rivera attend an after party for the screening of the television series finale of FX's "Justified" in Los Angeles on LA Screening of "Justified" Series Finale Event - After Party, Los Angeles, USA
Lake Piru, CA - Naya Rivera's father George and ex Ryan Dorsey pictured at the Lake to identify Naya's body. Pictured: Ryan Dorsey, George Rivera BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lake Piru, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey makes it Lake Piru today to meet with Naya's family including her mom, dad and brother who have been at the lake all morning for the continued search and rescue for Naya. Ryan can be seen very emotional along with all the family members as they try to come to grips with every bit of time passing by, with the hopes of finding Naya becoming slimmer. Naya's brother and dad George appeared to lead the way in some type of respect to connecting with Naya one more time by jumping in the water for what looked like a spiritual moment for the family. Pictured: Ryan Dorsey BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lake Piru, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey makes it Lake Piru today to meet with Naya's family including her mom, dad and brother who have been at the lake all morning for the continued search and rescue for Naya. Ryan can be seen very emotional along with all the family members as they try to come to grips with every bit of time passing by, with the hopes of finding Naya becoming slimmer. Naya's brother and dad George appeared to lead the way in some type of respect to connecting with Naya one more time by jumping in the water for what looked like a spiritual moment for the family. Pictured: Ryan Dorsey, George Rivera BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

The late Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey is explaining why her sister has moved in with him. After receiving death threats about it, he says his son pleaded for his aunt to live with them after missing his mom.

Actor Ryan Dorsey made a long explanation video for fans after word got out that his late ex-wife Naya Rivera‘s sister Nickayla was now living with him. The Glee star tragically drowned in July while on a boating trip on SoCal’s Lake Piru with the former couple’s now five-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey. That left the confused little boy without a mother after he watched her go underneath the water while yelling for help. As a result, Josey wanted his aunt to come live with him and his dad, since he is still missing his mother so much and Nickayla is the closest thing he has to a mom now.

View this post on Instagram

🗣Its not always black and white.

A post shared by dorseyryan (@dorseyryan) on

Ryan titled the 12 minute Sept. 29 Instagram video “Its not always black and white.” In it, he explained that, “I can’t believe this is real life and I am about to address any of this nonsense.” He revealed how he hadn’t been on social media since mid-July and that, “It’s been brought to my attention that there’s a lot of people who have a lot to say and opinions on a family’s tragic situation. There’s people making judgements, making assumptions, they’re sending terrible messages wishing death upon strangers who they truly know next to zero about.”

Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera
Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera attend the 2012 NCLR ALMA Awards in Pasadena, CA. Photo credit: MEGA.

He then went on to discuss how Josey is handling the absence of his beloved mom and wanted Nickayla — who he calls “Titi” — to live with them. “And then he asks me if Titi can live with us. ‘I want Titi to live with us forever,’ because she’s now the closest thing that he has to a mom, because you’re gonna need all the help you can get as a single parent, trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child and you deal with it every hour of every day for 80-plus days now,” Ryan explained.