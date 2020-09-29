Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Cries & Claps Back At Haters After Her Sister Moves In With Him

“I wouldn’t want any of you to ever have to go through any of that and to have to let him get what he wants, what he asks for and what he needs right now, which is his family. Even if you know it’s temporary and it’s not forever. It’s a temporary situation and, after all that he’s had to go through, how could you deny him that, because of what? Because of what some strangers might think or say or spew some hatred based on some ill-advised, illogical, misinformed tabloid? It’s sad. It really is,” he continued.

“But I hope you would be lucky enough, I hope you would be lucky as me to have family on both sides who support and who’ve helped out tremendously and to have a young woman who is…his Titi who’s willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things; uproot her situation for the betterment of your child so when you put your child to bed you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts and you don’t have to be sad every day and night, wondering when does it get better. At least you have someone there with you to talk to or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone,” Ryan confessed while in tears in the heartbreaking video.

Ryan has had to have such painful talks with Josey about why his mom is no longer with him. The two went out on a boat ride on July 9, 2020 and their unanchored pontoon vessel began to drift in Lake Piru. Naya was able to get Josey safely back aboard the craft using all of her energy, but didn’t have enough left to save herself . Little Josey was the last person to see Naya alive as she yelled for help before drowning. Despite exhaustive search and recovery efforts, her body wasn’t recovered from the lake until July 13.

“I hope none of you ever have to go through any of this…” Ryan wept. “And I have to tell him, ‘Oh she’s an angel now. She’s with God. She’s in heaven.’ And he says, ‘Well I want to go there. How do I get there?’ I wouldn’t wish there upon any of your ears to have to hear that, hear those words come out of the sweetest soul you know. And then going to a funeral, trying to explain that to an innocent child of what a funeral is way before they should ever have to think about or deal with any of that. And when you get through that and then he asks me if Titi can live with us…” he explained. How could Ryan say no to Josey’s request for his aunt coming to live with him after all that the precious little boy has been through? Hopefully this will cause the haters to stop with the death threats and let this heartbroken family heal after losing Naya.