Kendall Jenner Sparkles In Glittery, Gold Bikini In New Mirror Selfie — See Pic

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share a stunning new pic of herself showing off her incredible fit figure while standing in ‘a good bathroom’.

Kendall Jenner, 24, is celebrating the beginning of fall in one of her best bikini looks! The gorgeous model shared a new bathroom mirror selfie on Instagram on Sept. 29 and in it, she’s dazzling in what appears to be a glittery gold swimsuit top and matching bottoms as she holds her phone up in front of the sink to snap the pic. “good bathroom,” she captioned the post.

In addition to the selfie, Kendall shared a second pic from the same bathroom and it featured a heart-shaped bar of soap on a soap dish along with the “hot” side of the faucet handle. Her followers instantly shared comments in response to the snapshots once she posted them and they were full of compliments. “You are so beautiful,” one comment read while another simply wrote, “body goals.” “You make me smile,” a third fan wrote and a fourth appropriately called the pic “hot”, which could have referred to Kendall herself or the faucet.

This isn’t the first recent pic of Kendall’s that got a lot of positive attention. The brunette beauty shared a series of pics and video on Sept. 3 and one of them included a different mirror bikini selfie that was equally as eye-catching as her latest one. In it, she’s wearing the yellow floral set while standing beside a shower door.

Kendall Jenner is seen here showing off a yellow bikini during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

When Kendall’s not sharing her own recent pics, her sisters are sharing throwbacks. That’s exactly what happened on Sept. 25 when Kim Kardashian, 39, took to her own Instagram page to share an older pic of her and Kendall looking really young along with their two other sisters, Khloe Kardashian, 36, and Kylie Jenner, 23. “Babies at Benihana,” Kim captioned the adorable post, which Kylie told her to “delete immediately.”

It’s always fun to see Kendall and her sisters sharing various old and new pics whenever they get a chance and they never seem to disappoint! We look forward to seeing what else is next as they welcome the cooler months of fall. Perhaps some more stylish warmer choices? We’ll just have to wait and see!