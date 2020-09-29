In the newest promo for ‘The Bachelorette,’ we finally get to see all 31 of Clare Crawley’s suitors! Watch the handsome contestants introduce themselves.

The Bachelorette was ready for fans to “meet the men” — all 31 of them — vying for Clare Crawley’s rose in its Sept. 29 promo! The teaser arrived on the very same day ABC released the official cast list on its website, and the contestants finally got to each make personalized introductions in this latest teaser. Some choose to use their solo spotlights to do a little dance, while others reveal what’s “most important” to them while “looking for love.”

MEET THE MEN 👀 before they step out of the limo on this season of #TheBachelorette 🌹 pic.twitter.com/l7vDTcCzq6 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 29, 2020

Garin, a journalism professor wants someone who’s “compassionate,” while Mike, a digital media advisor, wants a “best friend.” Chris, a landscape design salesman, ranks “personality” as the most important feature in a woman, while Riley, an attorney, simply wanted someone who is “nice.” The promo also shows footage from the actual show!

Expect tensions in the La Quinta household where Season 16 was filmed. “Who is here for the right reasons and who is not,” one contestant ominously says, while another suitor fears that this season will become “Lord of the Flies.” However, Clare was feeling optimistic — so much so, the hairdresser from Sacramento could envision herself tying the knot with one of her 31 suitors!

“I see my husband in this room,” Clare says in another scene, as she looks out at a crowd of her smiling, handsome suitors. She then raises a boozy glass and exclaimed, “Cheers!” You can watch the rest of the promo above, in which one contestant even believes that he could have “the greatest love story that’s ever been told” if Clare gives him the final rose.

In the past few weeks, ABC has been dropping promos to hype up viewers for the big premiere on Oct. 13! We watched Clare make out with two suitors, and have Chris Harrison tell her that she’s “blown up” The Bachelorette. Now that all the men have been introduced, fans are just waiting to see if former Bachelor star Tayshia Adams will be making her appearance as well.

It was reported that Clare “said she wanted out” since she was “basically already in love” with one of the contestants when filming began in July, according to a report from People (HollywoodLife did not receive a comment from ABC after reaching out on this report). However, “Tayshia was game and ready to go” as the new lead, according to the report — so we’ll just have to wait and see how everything plays out!