Naya Rivera’s Sister Nickayla Claps Back After Fans Suspect She’s Living With Ryan Dorsey

Nickayla Rivera admitted she’s ‘not concerned’ in a response to reports that she’s living with her late sister’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey after they were spotted holding hands during a shopping trip.

Naya Rivera‘s younger sister Nickayla, 26, is speaking out after she and Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, 37, made headlines for being spotted seemingly holding hands and reportedly moving in together with Naya and Ryan’s five-year-old son Josey. The model didn’t confirm or deny any details about the situation but did admit she’s “not concerned with the way things look” in the Sept. 28 message. “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family,” Nickayla wrote in the beginning of the message.

“Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself,” she continued. “Im [sic] not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure. “What matters most I’ve learned is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same.”

Nickayla’s message comes nine days after both she and Ryan were seen at a Target in Los Angeles and seemingly holding hands. The pair have reportedly been very close since Naya’s tragic death from an accidental drowning in July, and have even moved in together, according to Daily Mail. “They seem really comfortable together and are obviously helping each other through a very difficult period in both their lives,” an eye witness who spotted the pair in Target told the outlet. “They were fooling around and chatting the whole time. They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits.”

The grieving stars reportedly live in a rented three-bedroom house that is located 30 minutes away from Ryan’s previous home in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles and have been raising Josey with the help of Ryan’s parents. The doting dad was spotted moving his belongings from his previous home to the new one with Nickayla at the beginning of this month, the outlet further reported, and they have been seen on other shopping outings together. They were also reportedly seen helping each other with yard work after the move.

Naya was first reported missing on July 8 after she went on a boating trip at Lake Piru with Josey and he was later found on the boat but she was not. Her body was found a few days later on July 13 and since then, her family, friends, and co-stars have posted public tributes to her on social media, including one from Nickayla, which can be seen above.