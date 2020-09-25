Rick Ross Drags Tory Lanez Over Megan Thee Stallion Denial Album: ‘Poor Decision’

Rick Ross dragged and trolled Tory Lanez after the controversial rapper tried to defend himself in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

Rick Ross, 44, let his feelings be known about Tory Lanez, 28, over his surprise new album DAYSTAR which features a track called “Money Over Fallout” where he rapped about being allegedly framed in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting. “Tory Lanez, poor decision brother dropping that project,” Rick said in an Instagram story on September 25. “This is out of respect for Breonna Taylor, just out of respect for Breonna Taylor, brother. You gotta respect these sisters. That ain’t how you address the accusations. That was a poor choice, homie. You ain’t get no money off that s**t.”

This isn’t the first time that Rick has gotten himself into some well-known celebrity drama. He hopped on August Alsina‘s song “Entanglements” earlier this year. The term “Entaglement” refers to what Jada Pinkett-Smith claimed she had with August while “separated” from husband Will Smith. She made this jaw-dropping bombshell herself during an episode of Red Table Talk in July.

The situation between Tory and Megan began when he was arrested on a gun charge after they left a house party in the Hollywood Hills together on July 12. Megan was with him at the time and was later taken to the hospital to have bullets surgically removed from her feet after she was shot. The “Savage” rapper took to her Instagram Live one month later where she made the bold claim by accusing him as the one who “shot” her for “no reason”.

Torey broke his silence on the matter with “Money Over Fallout” by rapping, “Megan, people tryin’ to frame me for a shooting/How the f– you get shot in yo foot it don’t hit no bones or tendons? How the f— is your team tryna’ pay me in millions?”

He hinted about the Megan-related matter earlier on September 24, by tweeting the following: “To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST,” he wrote. This marks the first time he’s publicly talked about the situation since it happened almost three months ago.