Meghan McCain Shades Meghan Markle Amid Claims She Wants To Be POTUS: ‘Of The United States?’

Meghan McCain tweeted and deleted a shady comment about Meghan Markle after hearing the Duchess allegedly wants to enter politics. ‘The View’ star’s so not into it.

Forget Spy vs. Spy or Kramer vs. Kramer: the real drama’s at Meghan. vs. Meghan. The View co-host Meghan McCain tweeted a slightly shady comment on an article about Meghan Markle that speculated the Duchess of Sussex is interested in entering politics — including even running for president one day. “Of… the United States… ?” McCain tweeted with a sour-faced emoji. She’s since deleted the tweet, which you can see below.

Markle, 39, “hasn’t ruled out a career in politics—including a possible White House run,” Vanity Fair reported on September 24. An unnamed source told the magazine that “one of the reasons [the duchess] was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” the source, allegedly a close friend of the royal, said. “I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.”

While it’s true that Markle is deeply politically active, she’s never publicly expressed an interest in running for office. Since moving back to the United States with her husband, Prince Harry, Meghan has continuously encouraged her fans to vote in the November 2020 presidential election. During an appearance at Michelle Obama‘s When We All Vote couch party, Markle said that “if you aren’t going out there and voting then you’re complicit. If you’re complacent, you’re complicit.”

If anything, McCain and Markle should probably unite considering they share the same enemy: President Donald Trump. In Markle’s TIME 100 video, she called the November 3 election, in which Americans will vote for either Democrat Joe Biden, or four more years of President Trump, “the important election of our lifetime.” Trump didn’t take that well.

He said in a press conference the following day, “I’m not a fan of hers. And I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry, ’cause he’s gonna need it.” McCain, of course, is the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, whom Trump allegedly called a “f**king loser” in 2018. Much like with Markle, Trump said he was never a “big fan” of McCain.