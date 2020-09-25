Liam Payne Listens To New Dad Zayn Malik’s Song On IG Live & Fans Go Wild

Liam Payne has One Direction fans in their feelings after he supported his former bandmate Zayn Malik on Instagram on Sept. 25. In a live video, Liam listened to Zayn’s new song, ‘Better’ for the first time and he had the best reaction!

Emotions are running high for One Direction fans after Liam Payne shared his reaction to Zayn Malik‘s new song on Friday. The newly engaged singer took to Instagram Live to listen to the Zayn’s latest track, “Better” — and Liam had high praise for his former bandmate. In the first few seconds of listening to the intro, Liam let out a positive, “Ooh!”

Liam listening to Zayn’s song Better. pic.twitter.com/7dMbZnVb2L — 1D Media! (@With1DMedia) September 25, 2020

He continued to listen to the track as he bobbed his head back and forth. “That sounds good! I like that! That sounds good,” Liam said before a call on his phone interrupted the song. Once the track began playing again, Zayn hit a high note, to which Liam noticed and said, “Nice!” He continued to “oh” throughout the listening session. “Oh yeah, I really like this. It’s good!,” he said before addressing the new father directly.

“Zayn, nice one! That was fun,” Liam added. Fans quickly filled the comments of Liam’s Instagram Live with hearts and sweet messages about One Direction how each member — Liam, Zayn, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson — still supports one another.

Zayn released “Better,” along with the accompanying music video, on September 25 — two days after the singer and girlfriend Gigi Hadid confirmed that the model gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby girl.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” Zayn wrote in a tweet alongside a black and white photo of him holding his baby girl’s hand. “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding,” he continued, adding, “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Following the good news, Louis Tomlinson — who’s also a dad to son Freddie, 4 — shared his support for Zayn, despite their tumultuous relationship.