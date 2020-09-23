Cynthia Nixon Reveals The ‘Amazing’ Woman Who Could Replace Kim Cattrall In ‘Sex & The City 3’

‘SATC 3’ seemed dead in the water with Kim Cattrall refusing to return as Samantha. But her former co-star Cynthia Nixon has the perfect actress to step into Sam’s fashionable P.R. maven heels.

Much to the disappointment of Sex and the City fans, Kim Cattrall has made it crystal clear she is forever done playing Samantha Jones. That means a third SATC movie would need to have her role recast, or a new fab four character would have to come aboard. Miranda Hobbes herself Cynthia Nixon has the greatest idea when it comes to an iconic, sexy, sassy, blonde mature actress to play Samantha, and that is none other than her Ratched co-star Sharon Stone, 62. Bring on the Cosmos to that idea!

The ladies appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sept. 22 and the host read a viewer question about how Sharon’s name had been brought up when Kim said there was no way she would do a Sex and the City 3 movie. While it was news to 62-year-old Sharon, she was open to it, replying, “I did not hear about it, but any time I could have an opportunity to work with Cynthia would be an honor to me.”

Andy then asked Cynthia, “What do you think about Sharon playing Samantha if Kim wasn’t playing the part?” The 54-year-old responded, “I think Sharon would be of course totally amazing. Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would totally make it her own.”

“But I’ve also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of color this time,” Cynthia continued. “And I think that would be amazing as well.” Sharon then showed her support for that idea, saying “I think that’s right.” Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, 39, played Carrie Bradshaw’s assistant Louise in the first SATC movie, so she could always move back from St. Louis to NYC. But it sounds like producers are looking for an actress closer to the age range of the remaining three stars Cynthia, Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, and Kristin Davis, 55.

SJP revealed in Sept. 2017 that there was s storyline and hopes for a third SATC movie, but that sadly it wasn’t going to happen. “It’s over. We’re not doing it…I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but I think more so for that audience that has been so vocal about wanting another movie,” she told EXTRA.

After that revelation, Kristin chimed in on Instagram and wrote “It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you,” referring both SATC films’ director/writer/producer Michael Patrick King.

The following month in Oct. 2017, Kim told Piers Morgan that she was done playing Samantha Jones. “Not for me. That was part of turning 60. That was a very clear moment of how many years do I have left and what do I want to do with it? What haven’t I done? I feel that the show was the best when it was the series and the bonus was the two movies.”