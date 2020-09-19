Meghan McCain is expecting her first baby with husband Ben Domenech, and she’s rocked plenty of glam hair and makeup looks while appearing on ‘The View’. Here are 5 of our favorites.

The View co-host Meghan McCain may be expecting her first child in a matter of weeks, but she looks as glam as ever! The 35-year-old has continued to stun on the daytime talk show since revealing she’s pregnant with her and husband Ben Domenech‘s first bub. From bold red lips and pretty pink blush, to gorgeous top knot buns and hair accessories, we’ve rounded up five of her best glam looks!

A Bright Red Lip

Despite being very private about her pregnancy, Meghan opened up in a September 18 Instagram post, revealing she was two and a half weeks out from her due date. “Topknot Friday! 2.5 weeks until my due date and trying to keep myself looking as stylish as humanly possible while feeling like shamu,” she joked. Of course, she looked far from Sea World’s famed Orca, rocking a tight topknot bun, a bold red lip, long lashes and a black blouse. Even at nine months pregnant, she didn’t appear bloated, and offered the camera a sweet smile for the selfie.

Pink Smoky Eyeshadow

Meghan shared a stunning snap on September 11, which happened to be another “top knot Friday”. She put a twist on her usual bun, opting to leave two long strands of hair out, framing her face. The style has become even more popularized on TikTok as of late, so she looked totally on trend. Her pink-toned makeup looked stunning, as she donned a smoky eye look, subtle eyeliner, and glossy lips.

Dewey Skin & Nude Tones

The panelist radiated total summer beauty as she posed for a selfie on July 28. Meghan rocked a nude-toned makeup look, including light brown eyeshadow, subtle bronzer and highlighter on her cheeks, and a nude shimmery lipstick. The View co-host also wore sparkly silver earrings, along with a black blouse.

Leopard Print Headband

Meghan mixed things up when she reached into her accessories drawer on July 14! The blonde beauty opted for a leopard print headband, and swept her hair back into a bun. “As far as I’m concerned leopard print is a neutral,” she captioned the pic, adding leopard emojis. “(also I swear I have hair – I just am bad at doing it!).” Meghan looked glam with pink blush on her cheeks, and donned a blue blouse.

A Subtle Glow

On the Fourth of July, Meghan totally stunned with a dewey, highlighted makeup look. “Have a wonderful Fourth of July weekend everyone! Please be safe, healthy and celebrate our wonderful American freedom responsibly,” she captioned the pic, in which she wore a white top. She accessorized with pearl earrings, and radiated effortless beauty with a light, warm-toned blush!