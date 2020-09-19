Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North, 7, Teaches Chicago, 2, How To Make A Peace Sign In Cute Pics

Kim Kardashian shared the sweet and memorable moment between her oldest and youngest daughter in an Instagram post that showed their sisterly love.

It looks like Chicago West, 2, is already taking pointers from her big sister North West! The adorable tot was watching her seven-year-old sibling show her how to move her hands into a peace sign in a new series of pics that mom Kim Kardashian, 39, shared to her Instagram page on Sept. 19 and it was the cutest moment to see! North was wearing green patterned overalls over a light tan T-shirt and tan sandals in the snapshots and Chicago was wearing a black tank top and matching black shorts with white sneakers.

“💚 My Girls 💚. Swipe to see North trying to teach Chi to make a peace sign. ✌🏼,” Kim wrote in the caption for the post. The pics got the attention of many fans and they didn’t hesitate to share compliments. “So cute,” more than one fan wrote. “You have beautiful kids,” another told Kim.

This isn’t the first time Kim’s shared adorable pics of her kids. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who also shares sons Saint West, 4, and Psalm West, 1, with husband Kanye West, 43, often posts pics of her brood whenever she can. Last month, she shared a photo that was equally as cute as her latest ones are. In it, she’s holding Chicago, who is dressed up in a blue princess dress and Kim used the caption to reveal a bit about her baby girl’s style choices.

“My baby Chi Chi likes to dress up like a princess every day,” the caption read. The little beauty was holding a piece of food in her hand in the pic, proving every princess still has to eat! She was also showing off her signature pigtails.

We love seeing fun photos of Kim and Kanye’s kids but now that summer is almost over, we can look forward to fall-themed pics that are sure to be shared! From cozy sweaters to Halloween costumes, Kim never fails to share her kids’ journeys over the seasons and we’re always here for it! We can’t wait to see what she has in store in the coming months.