See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North, 7, Teaches Chicago, 2, How To Make A Peace Sign In Cute Pics

Kim Kardashian, North West, Chicago West
Backgrid
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Could Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott be back together? The pair have been spotted together again recently, and today took daughter Stormi out for lunch in Calabasas. Pictured: Travis Scott, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 29 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kylie Jenner carries Stormi to the car after dinner with family at Nobu in Malibu. The young makeup mogul was seen for the first time back in LA after a long family trip to Italy where she celebrated her 22nd birthday. Kylie wore a feathered sleeveless top paired with standals that were tied over her ripped jeans. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: NO PRINT ** Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets. Pictured: Saint West, Chicago West BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SBMF / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 70 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian shared the sweet and memorable moment between her oldest and youngest daughter in an Instagram post that showed their sisterly love.

It looks like Chicago West, 2, is already taking pointers from her big sister North West! The adorable tot was watching her seven-year-old sibling show her how to move her hands into a peace sign in a new series of pics that mom Kim Kardashian, 39, shared to her Instagram page on Sept. 19 and it was the cutest moment to see! North was wearing green patterned overalls over a light tan T-shirt and tan sandals in the snapshots and Chicago was wearing a black tank top and matching black shorts with white sneakers.

“💚 My Girls 💚. Swipe to see North trying to teach Chi to make a peace sign. ✌🏼,” Kim wrote in the caption for the post. The pics got the attention of many fans and they didn’t hesitate to share compliments. “So cute,” more than one fan wrote. “You have beautiful kids,” another told Kim.

This isn’t the first time Kim’s shared adorable pics of her kids. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who also shares sons Saint West, 4, and Psalm West, 1, with husband Kanye West, 43, often posts pics of her brood whenever she can. Last month, she shared a photo that was equally as cute as her latest ones are. In it, she’s holding Chicago, who is dressed up in a blue princess dress and Kim used the caption to reveal a bit about her baby girl’s style choices.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Chicago West
Kim Kardashian during a previous outing with her daughters North and Chicago. (Backgrid)

“My baby Chi Chi likes to dress up like a princess every day,” the caption read. The little beauty was holding a piece of food in her hand in the pic, proving every princess still has to eat! She was also showing off her signature pigtails.

We love seeing fun photos of Kim and Kanye’s kids but now that summer is almost over, we can look forward to fall-themed pics that are sure to be shared! From cozy sweaters to Halloween costumes, Kim never fails to share her kids’ journeys over the seasons and we’re always here for it! We can’t wait to see what she has in store in the coming months.